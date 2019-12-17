A less frigid start to your day compared to Monday. At 5:30 a.m. it's minus 5C and we'll hover around that temperature for most of the day. Another bonus, there's hardly a wind chill, only -7. Periods of snow or flurries will begin this afternoon, but no real accumulation to worry about. The flurries will likely continue overnight and carry into Wednesday. By late Wednesday, there should be between 2 -4 cm and the temperature will fall through the day, the overnight low droppoing to a chilly -20C.

Thursday, the cold sticks around and so does the sunshine. We'll have sunny skies for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Looks like the snow already on the ground will remain and we'll have a white Christmas as it's already one week to Christmas Eve.

Here are the averages and extremes for December 17:

Average high: -3.4C

Average low: -11.6C

Highest temperature: 10.2C in 2006

Lowest temperature: -28.9C in 1942

Most snow on the ground 75 cm in 2007