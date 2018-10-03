

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Partners in the “After the Storm” initiative will meet for the first time Wednesday to discuss the current and future needs of storm victims.

Six tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in the Ottawa-Gatineau region September 21, 2018. The storms damaged dozens of homes across the region, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people.

The United Way Ottawa is partnering with several groups to help streamline all available resources to help the community recover. Groups include the City of Ottawa, the Canadian Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the Ottawa Food Bank and the Ottawa Senators Foundation.

The goal of "After the Storm" is to identify areas of greatest need in the region and will put together a working plan for long-term recovery.