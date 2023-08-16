After crash during swimming signups, city of Ottawa postpones other signups
The city of Ottawa says registration for non-aquatic programs has been postponed indefinitely after the system crashed Monday during swimming lesson signups.
"Staff have been working diligently with ACTIVENet management and engineers to determine the cause of the disruption that occurred during aquatic registration," Chenier wrote. "Initial review suggests that the disruption is related to a hardware issue in the ACTIVENet datacentre that affected the flow of online traffic to available servers."
The ACTIVENet system was supposed to be the solution to the problems of lengthy delays, crashes, and other issues residents experienced every signup period of things like swimming lessons and other city-run activities. The new system launched late last year, promising what Chenier previously said would be a modern alternative that will have greater capacity to serve high volumes of concurrent users. It hit a snag Monday night during fall aquatic registration. Chenier said a temporary solution resolved the issue at around 9:40 p.m. and allowed about 25,000 people to register by 11 p.m. There are about 15,000 people on wait lists.
The city does not yet have a date for when registration will resume. Fall activities include things like sports, cooking classes, and other life skills for adults and children.
Aquatic registrations remain open and ongoing.
"We are committed to providing residents with a registration system that they can trust, and I sincerely apologize for Monday’s technical issue," Chenier wrote. "I will continue to keep Council and the public up to date on ACTIVENet's progress, as they have committed to providing more information as it becomes available in the coming days."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Aeroplan numbers, personal information leaked in LCBO data breach
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau gov't to respond to 'Freedom Convoy' commission findings; here's a refresher on the recommendations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to respond to the Emergencies Act commission's recommendations in six months. That deadline is Friday, so here's a refresher on commissioner Rouleau's calls for change.
Darren Kent, actor in 'Game of Thrones,' dead
Darren Kent, the actor famous for his role of a goatherder in 'Game of Thrones' among other titles, has died.
Ex-CRA employee allegedly embezzled almost $20,000 in CERB, CRCB scam: RCMP
A former Canada Revenue Agency employee has been charged following an investigation into an alleged Canada Emergency Response Benefit scam.
3rd suspect, getaway vehicle involved in June killing of B.C. Sikh leader, police say
Homicide investigators say a third suspect was involved in the slaying of a Sikh leader outside a Surrey gurdwara in June.
In photos: Fires rage near N.W.T. communities
As fires continue to rage across the Northwest Territories and communities evacuate, residents don't know what they could return to. Here's what it looks like on the ground.
Alberta-N.W.T. wildfires burn area 4 times the size of P.E.I.; flames creep closer to Yellowknife
Wildfires menacing the capital of the Northwest Territories crept closer Wednesday, moving within 16 kilometres of Yellowknife.
'The Blind Side' family lawyers to respond to Michael Oher's accusations as he fights conservatorship
Lawyers for a prominent Memphis couple planned to speak with reporters Wednesday about former NFL player Michael Oher's effort to take control of his finances in a now-public dispute involving those who inspired the Oscar-nominated movie 'The Blind Side.'
Kids overdosing is a public health emergency, Canadian pediatricians say
A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada.
18-month-old girl's death in Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are investigating the death of a little girl in Edmonton.
Atlantic
-
Man turns himself in, charged with Christmas Eve homicide in Halifax
A man has been charged with the homicide of 31-year-old Ryan Michael Sawyer that happened on Christmas Eve in Halifax last year.
-
32-year-old man dead after early morning stabbing in Halifax: police
A 32-year-old man was killed in an alleged stabbing Wednesday morning, Halifax police say.
-
Nova Scotia zoo ‘heartbroken’ by sudden death of 10-year-old lion
A zoo in Aylesford, N.S., is mourning the death of its African lion matriarch.
Toronto
-
Eviction notice given to Allan Gardens encampment residents is 'fake,' City of Toronto says
Someone wants to clear out to the encampment in Allan Gardens so badly that they’ve gone so far as to distribute phony eviction notices to people staying in tents there.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Aeroplan numbers, personal information leaked in LCBO data breach
The LCBO says customers' personal Information has been compromised in a data breach – for the second time this year.
-
Ontario casino dealer charged with helping patrons cheat: OPP
A table games dealer at an Ontario casino has been charged with allegedly colluding with patrons, provincial police say.
Montreal
-
Pair of teenage girls, 15, arrested after girl beaten up in Lachine
Two 15-year-old girls were arrested Tuesday night in connection with the assault of a girl, also 15, that occurred near a Lachine intersection on Aug.13, says Montreal Police (SPVM).
-
-
Legault won't endorse Fitzgibbon's target to reduce cars on Quebec roads
The CAQ government wants to reduce the number of cars in Quebec, but not with a specific target. That's what Premier François Legault suggested on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
-
Sudbury man says bricks were thrown through his windows after Instagram threat
A Sudbury area man said two bricks were thrown through their window at 3:30 a.m. last Friday after his family received online threats.
-
Young girl mauled by 3 dogs while viewing puppies for sale in Newmarket, Ont.
A nine-year-old was severely injured after police say she was mauled by three dogs while viewing puppies for sale at a residence in Newmarket, Ont. last month.
London
-
Traffic stop leads to impaired, stunt driving charges for novice driver
A novice driver from London, Ont. is facing multiple charges after police stopped them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit and while intoxicated over the weekend.
-
Airshow London takes flight this September
London International Airport is getting ready to host an airshow from Sept. 8-10.
-
Classic OLG win tone gets tune up from London, Ont.’s Loud Luxury
The next time you have a winning lottery ticket, you’ll hear a connection to the Forest City.
Winnipeg
-
Wildfire smoke blanketing Manitoba, events being impacted by air quality
The majority of Manitoba, including Winnipeg is being impacted by wildfire smoke coming from the northern prairies and the Northwest Territories.
-
Funding coming to end for overdose prevention vehicle in Winnipeg
A mobile overdose prevention RV in Winnipeg could be off the streets if new funding isn’t found.
-
Charges laid in fatal December crash: Winnipeg police
A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a car crash that killed a 42-year-old woman last December.
Kitchener
-
Crash in Cambridge causing 'significant' traffic delays: Police
Emergency crews are on-scene near the intersection of Bishop Street and Hespeler Road in Cambridge where an SUV appears to have driven off the road and collided with a Hakim Optical location.
-
Fatal head-on crash closes section of Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton
A section of Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton is shut down after a fatal head-on crash.
-
Memorial to Kitchener homicide victim growing outside downtown restaurant
Flowers, a basketball, a banner and hand written notes are among the items that have been left in honour of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue.
Calgary
-
Calgary man 'actively exploiting' teenage girls in the sex trade: ALERT
Authorities say more victims of a Calgary man, accused in a human trafficking investigation, have come forward, leading to more charges in the case.
-
18-month-old girl's death in Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are investigating the death of a little girl in Edmonton.
-
Mother charged in parental abduction investigation out of Redwood Meadows
A Redwood Meadows, Alta., mother faces abduction charges following a police investigation earlier this month that spanned two provinces.
Saskatoon
-
Court clears way for Sask. man's extradition to Northern Ireland to face decades-old sexual abuse charges
A former Meadow Lake pastor has lost a bid to avoid extradition to the United Kingdom to face historical sexual abuse charges.
-
Sask. leader announces run for Assembly of First Nations national chief
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) vice-chief David Pratt has announced he's running for the top job at the Assembly of First Nations (AFN).
-
Dynamic solution needed to solve Saskatoon's housing problem, expert says
Saskatoon benchmark home prices hit an all-time high of $384,200 in July, indicating high demand and low supply.
Edmonton
-
18-month-old girl's death in Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are investigating the death of a little girl in Edmonton.
-
Wanted man facing 8 charges after Mill Woods shelter-in-place order
The man charged in connection to a recent shelter-in-place order in Mill Woods was wanted on 15 outstanding warrants, Edmonton police have revealed.
-
Canadian Ford looking to secure Edmonton Elks first win of season
Tre Ford is returning to the scene of his first win as a CFL starting quarterback.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing Kwikwetlem councillor found dead, B.C. homicide investigators say
An elected council member from the Kwikwetlem First Nation who was reported missing last week has been found dead, homicide investigators confirmed Wednesday.
-
3rd suspect, getaway vehicle involved in June killing of B.C. Sikh leader, police say
Homicide investigators say a third suspect was involved in the slaying of a Sikh leader outside a Surrey gurdwara in June.
-
TransLink's trolley keychains already being resold for up to $600 online
Just hours after TransLink began selling limited-edition Compass keychains shaped like trolley buses, resellers are offering them online for as much as $600.
Regina
-
Explosives Disposal Unit investigating suspicious item near St. Michael School
Regina police's Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) is investigating a suspicious item around St. Michael School.
-
Alcohol in parks, houselessness emergency on the docket for Regina city council
It’s a full docket for Regina's city council – with alcohol in parks and four councillors' motion to declare a houselessness emergency on the agenda.
-
'It was a real effort': Bunnies rescued from Regina drainage pipe
Members of the Regina Humane Society (RHS) recently rescued several Florida White rabbits from a drainage pipe.