OTTAWA -- This wintry April weather is almost over but, even after the sun comes back out today, don't expect a return to seasonal temperatures right away.

The Ottawa Airport recorded two centimetres of snow accumulation Tuesday, following off-and-on snow flurries that caused brief whiteouts at times.

Not quite a record for snow. Environment Canada's record for snowfall for April 21 is 3.3 cm, set in 1956.

Mixed in with the snow, Tuesday, was 3.2 millimetres of rain.

A chance of flurries continues Wednesday morning, with temperatures starting at around -5°C, with wind chills around -14.

It's April 22.

By the afternoon, the sky is expected to clear but it won't be very warm. Wednesday's high of 4°C is eight degrees below the seasonal average.

The sky should be clear in the evening, but with a forecast low of -8°C overnight, April 23 is on track to be the coldest in Ottawa on record.

The low temperature record for April 23 is -4.4°C, set in 1945, according to Environment Canada.

The outlook for the next three days is sunny, with gradually increasing highs. Thursday could see a high of around 8°C, Friday's forecast high is 11°C, and by Saturday, Ottawa could see a return to normal, late-April weather with sunshine and a high of 13°C.

Overnight temperatures this week, however, are in record low territory and we could see new records Friday morning and possibly Saturday morning.