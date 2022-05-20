Affordable Ottawa Road Trips: 'Close To Home' and 'Further Afield' this long weekend
If you feel the price of gas, and well, the price of everything has put the brakes on your long weekend fun, author Laura Byrne Paquet will accelerate your planning.
The author of “Ottawa Road Trips: Your Weekend Getaway Guide” has suggestions for great adventures in the capital and those to experience on a “cruise-controlled” road trip close to the capital.
Byrne Paquet has done the road-trip homework for you.
Byrne Paquet’s blog is seeing as much traffic as the 417 by those in eastern Ontario, western Quebec and Upstate New York looking to put limited budgets to maximum experience.
“I think people are really hungry for short road trips that are easy on the gas tank. I did a quick post this week on places within a half-hour drive of Ottawa, and it went a bit nuts,” says Laura Byrne Paquet author of “Ottawa Road Trips: Your Weekend Getaway Guide”.
"Viral would be overstating it, but I think it was my best-performing post since my 'open public restrooms' post at the beginning of the pandemic," muses Byrne Paquet,
“I think gas prices are making people rethink their road trips, but I don’t get the sense they’re willing to give up the idea completely—especially after the last two years!”
Byrne Paquet shared her blog favourites and long weekend ideas on CTV Ottawa’s News at Noon.
Here are Laura Byrne Paquet’s suggestions for Road Trips "Closer to Home" & "Further Afield":
CLOSE TO HOME
Ottawa’s Britannia neighbourhood: "There’s a beach, there’s a great ice cream shop (BeachConers), there’s a pretty pond to hike around (Mud Lake), and you can get there by bike or bus if you don’t want to drive."
Kemptville: "They’re having their first-ever Busker Fest this weekend!"
Barrhaven: "Main reason for mentioning this is that they’re having their first-ever Ribfest this weekend."
Byrne Paquet says, "Another vibe I’m getting is that many people are cheered by the return of popular festivals."
Downtown Gatineau: "You can walk the free Cultural Trail, have a beer at Les Brasseurs du Temps, go to the Canadian Museum of History (current big show is about the War Measures Act), go for a zip on the Interzip Rogers zipline."
Canadian Museum of Nature: "I just checked out their new Ice Age show, opening (Saturday). It’s really good! Plus, there’s the permanent Bugs Alive exhibit, which gave me the willies but kids will probably love. Could maybe fold this into a whole Centretown day trip—bike the canal, drop into a restaurant."
Cumberland: "Go to the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, have a snack at the Black Walnut Bakery, go to the Humanics Sanctuary and Sculpture Park ("spiritual" sculptures dotted through the woods—it’s a cool, one-of-a-kind place)."
Manotick: "Really close if you live in the south end; cute shops, Watson’s Mill etc."
Old Ottawa South: "Go to a movie at the Mayfair, enjoy pierogi and pinball at House of Targ, get books and coffee at Black Squirrel, meander along the Rideau River at Brewer Park or Windsor Park, have oatmeal for lunch at Oat Couture, see live music at the brand-new Redbird Live."
A walking path near Mud Lake at Britannia Park. (Laura Byrne Paquet/submitted)
FURTHER AFIELD
Chutes Coulonge: "Zip line over a waterfall, try the via ferrata (rock climbing along a cliff on cables), stay in a yurt."
Montebello: "Go posh at the Fairmont Hotel, go to a chocolate economuseum, do a scavenger hunt-style adventure on e-scooters, go to Parc Omega."
Prescott: "I just did an interview with the artistic director of the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival. It’s not happening until July - August, but people might want to think about buying tickets now because the amphitheatre (right on the river) doesn’t have a huge capacity."
Brockville: "Lots to do here! People love the restored railway tunnel (there’s a sound and light show) and it’s free. The Aquatarium (looking at the history/ecology of the St. Lawrence River) is also great, especially for kids. The local museum is nice. There’s an arts centre that’s starting to program some live events. Some nice restaurants, too, including a super-cute tea room."
Chutes Coulonge in Quebec. (Laura Byrne Paquet/submitted)
Cornwall: "Big on biking (75 kilometres of paved paths and bike lanes). The visitor centre at the Saunders Dam is due to reopen after being closed throughout the pandemic. You can kayak in a transparent kayak nearby. Also nearby, the Long Sault Parkway is stunning and takes you to the Lost Villages Museum, which tells the story of the villages that were flooded in 1958 during the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway."
Barry’s Bay/Killaloe: "Gateway to Algonquin Park or you can camp or stay in a cabin at Bonnechere Provincial Park. Cute craft/gift store in Barry’s Bay (Grumblin’ Grannies). You can visit the original BeaverTails shop in Killaloe."
New York State
The Finger Lakes area: "The many waterfalls and a renowned bird research centre (Cornell Lab of Ornithology) in Ithaca. New York Kitchen, a culinary centre where you can take cooking classes in Canandaigua. Women’s Rights National Historical Park and the It’s a Wonderful Life Museum in Seneca Falls."
The Adirondacks: “Olympic sites in Lake Placid; the treetops boardwalk at the Wild Centre in Tupper Lake; hiking trails.”
Eastern Townships: "Visit a secluded monastery, go to a Nordic-style spa, hike, eat cheese, go to a winery."
The Adirondacks in New York State, where you can check out the 1980 Olympic sites in Lake Placid. (Laura Byrne Paquet/submitted)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
'This is an unusual situation': Feds monitoring monkeypox cases in Canada
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the federal government is monitoring monkeypox cases and their chains of transmission after two cases were confirmed in this country.
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
The World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
After N.B. police killing of Indigenous woman, chiefs demand systemic racism inquiry
The results of the recent coroner's inquest into the police killing of an Indigenous woman in New Brunswick demonstrate the urgent need for an Indigenous-led inquiry into systemic racism, according to the six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation.
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
What to do when your home appraisal falls short as the housing market cools
The cooling housing market has left some buyers with mortgages that can't cover the full cost of their home following an appraisal. Toronto-based mortgage broker Mary Sialtsis discusses what options these buyers have.
Trump pays US$110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has paid the US$110,000 in fines he racked up after being held in contempt of court for being slow to respond to a civil subpoena issued by New York's attorney general.
'Buy now, pay later' plans could lead to exorbitant debt for Gen Z consumers: expert
'Buy now, pay later' plans are growing in popularity among Gen Z consumers, driven by influencers on TikTok and Instagram promoting these services. But one personal finance expert says these services can carry serious financial risks for young people.
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied accusations around the danger of spying, saying that the company poses no security threat.
Atlantic
-
Crews responding to fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business; air quality warning issued
Police and firefighters are responding to a fire at Dartmouth Metals, a scrap metal business in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
After N.B. police killing of Indigenous woman, chiefs demand systemic racism inquiry
The results of the recent coroner's inquest into the police killing of an Indigenous woman in New Brunswick demonstrate the urgent need for an Indigenous-led inquiry into systemic racism, according to the six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation.
-
Fuel prices drop in all three Maritime provinces overnight Friday
Prices at the pumps dipped in all three Maritime provinces Friday ahead of the May long weekend — with diesel seeing the sharpest drop.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to rise again. This is when you should fill up
Gas prices in Ontario dropped 10 cents per litre on Friday ahead of the long weekend but the relief at the pumps is expected to be short-lived.
-
Expert provides tips on what to do if you're being carjacked
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
-
Man driving golf cart on Toronto road seriously injured in crash
A man has serious injuries after his golf cart crashed into a moving vehicle in Etobicoke Friday morning, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Canada's first 2 monkeypox cases confirmed in Quebec
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | Long weekend to include long waits on some Montreal-area roads due to construction
Road users planning on driving on the long weekend in and around Montreal should note that it will be very unpleasant in certain sectors due to major construction work that will last, in certain situations, until Tuesday.
-
Court authorizes sex abuse class-action lawsuit against archdiocese of Quebec
A judge is authorizing a class-action lawsuit against the Catholic archdiocese of Quebec brought by victims of alleged sexual abuse.
Northern Ontario
-
Much of northeast under severe thunderstorm watch, hail possible
Severe thunderstorms could develop Friday afternoon in communities across northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said.
-
Fire ban includes fireworks, Greater Sudbury reminds residents
The fire ban in effect in Greater Sudbury includes fireworks, the city said in a news release Friday.
-
OPP investigates arson after multiple dump trucks destroyed
Provincial police are investigating an arson that destroyed multiple dump trucks at a Caledon business.
London
-
Pedestrian struck in Petrolia
Emergency responders were called to downtown Petrolia, Ont. Friday morning after a woman was struck by a vehicle.
-
Stratford swan dies of avian flu
The City of Stratford is urging residents and visitors not to feed local waterfowl including geese, ducks and swans after one its swans died of avian influenza.
-
Bus monitor charged with sexual assault
Police in Owen Sound have charged an 81-year-old man following an investigation into two young girls being touched inappropriately on a school bus.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba changing eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Manitoba's top doctor says health officials are changing the eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster vaccine.
-
Missing man's vehicle was found abandoned in water-filled field: RCMP
RCMP are asking for help to find a missing man whose vehicle was found abandoned in a water-filled field in Southern Manitoba.
-
Remains of woman found in Winnipeg, victim of 'horrifically grisly' homicide: police
Police say a "horrifically, grisly scene" near an apartment building where the partial remains of a woman were discovered this week has also taken investigators to a landfill.
Kitchener
-
Stratford swan dies of avian flu
The City of Stratford is urging residents and visitors not to feed local waterfowl including geese, ducks and swans after one its swans died of avian influenza.
-
Kitchener shopping plaza targeted in early morning break-in
Two south Kitchener businesses are picking up the pieces, after they were targeted in an early morning break-in at a shopping plaza.
-
Post-secondary students charged for creating fake transcripts: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested three post-secondary students for reportedly creating fake letters of permissions and transcripts at a local school.
Calgary
-
'Fight for a stronger Alberta': Kenney comments for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney spoke publicly Friday for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
-
Keeping kids safe: How to reduce the risk of falls from windows, balconies
With warm weather in the forecast this long weekend, Calgarians are being reminded just how dangerous an open window or balcony can be for young kids.
-
Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'
The 1991 Battle of Alberta in particular was mean, nasty and downright violent.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating after reports of shots fired, male found dead behind apartment building.
Saskatoon police are investigating after reports of two men being injured, shots fired and one person found dead.
-
'People didn't matter': Tenant details relationship with failed Saskatoon real estate firm
A Saskatoon woman says she knew she wasn’t dealing with a typical real estate company the day Epic Alliance took over her property in 2019.
-
Prince Albert homicide victim remembered as 'hard-working and helpful'
Charmaine Poorman isn’t ready to forgive the man accused of killing her brother, but she says her brother would.
Edmonton
-
'Fight for a stronger Alberta': Kenney comments for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney spoke publicly Friday for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
-
'Grandparent scam': Calgary man facing fraud charges in Sherwood Park
A 40-year-old man from Calgary is facing a fraud charge after Mounties allege he collected thousands of dollars as part of a "grandparent scam" in Strathcona County.
-
LIVE @ 12
LIVE @ 12 | Edmonton Elks to unveil new jerseys Friday
The Edmonton Elks will unveil their 2022 home and away uniforms on Friday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monkeypox in B.C.? 'Couple' possible cases under investigation, Canada's top doctor says
It's possible that there are cases of monkeypox in British Columbia, according to the country's top doctor.
-
These B.C. parks are closed for the May long weekend, many because of 2021 extreme weather
While British Columbians may be ready to head outside and enjoy some spring weather this long weekend, the province is warning a handful of local parks remain closed, many because of last year's extreme weather.
-
Suspect arrested, charged after 3-year-old child groped in Surrey store, police say
Multiple charges have been laid against a man who allegedly touched a young child inappropriately inside a Surrey store over the weekend.
Regina
-
SHA leasing 110K square feet of College Ave. office building
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has leased more than 110,000 sq. ft. of the former Co-operators building on College Avenue, with plans to move hundreds of employees into the space.
-
623 people caught driving while suspended in April: SGI
The month of April saw 623 people caught driving while suspended in the province, according to a release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).
-
Early morning stabbing leaves man with minor injuries: Regina police
A man was injured after he was stabbed in his lower back early Wednesday morning, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said.