Advance voting begins in Kanata-Carleton byelection

Voters in Kanata-Carleton can cast their ballot this week in the provincial byelection.

Elections Ontario is holding three days of advance voting this week for the byelection to replace former MPP Merrilee Fullerton, who resigned in March.

There are three advance voting locations in Kanata-Carleton. Polling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Carp Agricultural Hall – 3790 Carp Rd.

Kanata Recreation Complex – 100 Charlie Rogers Pl.

West Carleton Community Complex – 5670 Carp Rd. in Kinburn

Residents can also vote at the Kanata-Carleton returning office at 308 Legget Drive Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, July 23 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The byelection day is Thursday, July 27.

Meet the candidates

Here are the candidates running in the riding of Kanata-Carleton