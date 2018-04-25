Additional 29 charges laid against man who allegedly touched women on OC Transpo
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 2:19PM EDT
An additional 29 charges have been laid against an Ottawa man for sexual assault.
37-year-old Mohamad El-Husseini was originally charged with four counts of sexual assault by Ottawa Police at the end of March.
El-Husseini was identified as the suspect who for a year, would ride OC Transpo and allegedly touch women inappropriately with his hands and feet.
El-Husseini is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.