An additional 29 charges have been laid against an Ottawa man for sexual assault.

37-year-old Mohamad El-Husseini was originally charged with four counts of sexual assault by Ottawa Police at the end of March.

El-Husseini was identified as the suspect who for a year, would ride OC Transpo and allegedly touch women inappropriately with his hands and feet.

El-Husseini is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.