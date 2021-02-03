OTTAWA -- The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is now below 500 for the first time this year following a post-Christmas spike that saw cases climb to record levels.

Ottawa Public Health says 61 more people in Ottawa have tested positive, bringing the city's pandemic total to 13,446 cases.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday and OPH also added 94 newly resolved cases to its count, bringing the level of active infections down.

Across Ontariom 1,172 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday. Health officials also reported 67 new deaths provincewide and 1,745 new resolved cases. Ontario reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Figures from the province often differ from OPH due to different data collection times.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone in early January.

A provincial stay-at-home order has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2021.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 35.5 cases (Down from 36.7 cases on Tuesday, 36.8 cases on Monday, and 38.9 cases on Sunday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.9 per cent (Jan. 27 - Feb. 2)

Reproduction number: 0.87 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES

As of Feb. 1

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 26,337*

Vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 25,350

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has fallen below 500 for the first time in 2021. OPH reported 483 active cases on Wednesday, down from 516 on Tuesday. The number of active cases has been steadily falling since peaking at 1,286 on Jan. 16, 2021.

OPH added 94 newly resolved cases to its total number of resolved cases, which is now 12,541.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health says there are 29 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications, down from 33 on Tuesday. Six people remain in intensive care.

However, OPH reports that as of Feb. 1, acute beds across the entire hospital system are over capacity, with 101% of beds occupied. OPH also says 79 per cent of ICU beds are occupied.

Of the people in hospital with COVID-19, two are in their 40s, four are in their 50s, six are in their 60s (three are in the ICU), three are in their 70s (one is in the ICU), eight are in their 80s (two are in the ICU), and six are 90 or older.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 52,418 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Tuesday and 44,606 tests remain under investigation.

An update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce on local testing figures is due this afternoon.

The taskforce said 1,276 swabs were taken at assessment centres on Monday and 2,657 lab tests were performed.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Five new cases (982 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (1,669 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 10 new cases (2,867 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 13 new cases (1,872 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 10 new cases (1,748 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Seven new cases (1,609 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (980 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (603 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Four new cases (674 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (438 total cases)

The ages of four people with COVID-19 are unknown.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais Region: 10 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 29 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

No new outbreaks were declared on Wednesday. An outbreak at Extendicare New Orchard Lodge, which began Nov. 26, 2020, has now ended. There were 25 resident cases, 17 staff cases and zero deaths between Nov. 26, 2020 and Feb. 1, 2021.

An outbreak at the Park Place retirement home has also ended, as have outbreaks at a Gloucester home daycare.

There are two active community outbreaks, linked to a health workplace and a restaurant.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services Home Child Care - 29580 Cornerstone Children's Centre Greely Elementary School Little Acorn Early Learning Centre Playtime Daycare Centre – Licensed Childcare

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain Elisabeth Bruyere Residence Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare Medex Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill Garden Terrace Group Home - 28608 Group Home - 29049 Group Home – 29052 Heritage Retirement Oakpark Retirement Community Richmond Care Home Shelter - 28778 Shelter – 29413 Shelter – 28677 Shelter- 29770 Shelter – 29860 Sisters of Charity - Couvent Mont St. Joseph St. Patrick's Home Stirling Park Retirement Community Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villa Marconi Villagia in the Glebe

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).