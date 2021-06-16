OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 22 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, the city has seen 27,481 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 586 residents have died due to the virus.

Across the province, health officials reported 384 new confirmed cases, along with 722 newly resolved cases. Public Health Ontario says 12 more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. The province added 21 new cases to its total for Ottawa on Wednesday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Across the region, Public Health Ontario reported seven additional cases: one each in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region; two in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit; and three in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit. No new cases were reported in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health's region.

With OPH also reporting 41 additional resolved cases, the number of known active cases in the city has dropped to below 300 for the first time since late November.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 8 to June 14): 17.5

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 9 to June 15): 3.6 per cent (up from 3.3 per cent June 7-13)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.93

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 16:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 663,160 (+11,635 since Monday)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 126,034 (+12,967 since Monday)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 717,430 (+53,820 Pfizer doses this week)

As of Wednesday, 63 per cent of the total population of Ottawa has had at least one dose and 12 per cent of Ottawa residents have received two doses.

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 13 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are four people in intensive care, down from five

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 1

10-19: 1 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 2 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 2

50-59: 1

60-69: 0

70-79: 2 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 2

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is now below 300 for the first time since late November.

There are 287 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 307 active cases Tuesday.

OPH reported that 41 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,608.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 6,512 (+2)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 326 (+3)

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 30 (+1)

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 5 (+1)

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,510 (+9)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 83 (+2)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,253 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (3,525 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Five new cases (6,167 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (4,196 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (3,618 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (3,304 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (1,949 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,089 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 799 swabs were processed at local assesment centres in Ottawa on Monday and labs in the region performed 2,312 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.

There were 28,076 COVID-19 tests processed across Ontario in the past 24 hours. The Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province dropped from 2.3 per cent on Tuesday to 1.5 per cent on Wednesday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Nine new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Distribution: One outbreak

Workplace - Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

St. Laurent Academy Daycare (June 2)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain - facility-wide (May 19) Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22) Garry J Armstrong long-term care home - 5th floor and 6th floor (May 24) Maison Accueil Sagesse - Unit Notre Dame (May 25) Maycourt Hospice (June 1) Shelter A-18110 (June 13) NEW

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.