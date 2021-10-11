OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday, the lowest one-day increase in five days.

Eleven of the 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa involve residents between the ages of 30 and 50, while four cases involve residents under the age of 10.

No new deaths were reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,316 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 598 deaths.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa dropped to 321 on Monday from 348 active cases on Sunday. The 321 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest number of active cases in the capital since Sept. 8.

Public Health Ontario did not release COVID-19 statistics on Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 3 to Oct. 9): 25.4 (down from 28.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 1 to Oct. 7): 1.7 per cent (down from 1.9 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.97

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 821,004 (+1,605)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 776,115 (+2,352)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 84 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 321 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 348 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 54 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,397.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are four people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday, unchanged from Sunday.

There are two people in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 1 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 0

60-69: 2 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (2,757 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (4,010 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,815 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,660 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (3,982 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Five new cases (3,495 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,056 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new cases (1,133 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new case (873 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 723

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,005

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 105

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (Seven elementary schools, one secondary school and one child care centres)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

St. Benedict Elementary School (Sept. 24)

Grandir Ensemble – Ecole Marius Barbeau (child care) (Sept. 25)

École élémentaire Francojeunesse (Sept. 26)

Assumpton Catholic Elementary School (Oct. 3)

Pleasant Park Public School (Oct. 4)

École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger (Oct. 4)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite (Oct. 6)

Dr. F. J. McDonald Catholic elementary school (Oct. 6)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: