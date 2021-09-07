OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says another 28 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the city's pandemic total to 28,610 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Another 45 existing cases are now considered resolved, dropping the number of known active cases in Ottawa back below 300 following a jump on the weekend.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday and the pandemic death toll stands at 593 residents. No one in Ottawa has died due to COVID-19 since July 8, 2021, according to OPH data.

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 held steady on Tuesday. There is one fewer person in the ICU.

Ottawa Public Health has recorded 160 cases of the Delta variant in the last 30 days. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

One new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a local summer camp. One outbreak linked to a private social event has ended.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 564 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths. Another 688 existing cases are considered resolved.

Since there was no update on Monday because of the Labour Day holiday, Public Health Ontario also released figures showing 581 new cases, two deaths, and 716 resolved cases from Monday's report.

Public Health Ontario added 30 cases to its total for Ottawa on Tuesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and six on Tuesday, including 10 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, one in Hastings Prince Edward, four in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, one in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark, and three in Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 564 cases reported Tuesday, 434 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 130 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of the 581 cases logged on Monday, 457 were in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 124 were in fully vaccinated individuals.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 15 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 30 to Sept. 5): 23.1 (down from 23.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 27 to Sept. 2): 2.2 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.05

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

There was no update on Monday, Sept. 6 because of the Labour Day holiday. New data was released on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 798,199 (+4,377)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 739,543 (+5,373)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 87 per cent (+1%)

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 80 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 296 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 313 active cases on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 45 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,721.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are seven people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday.

One person is in the intensive care unit, down from two,

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 3 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 3

60-69: 1

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (2,415 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (3,716 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Three new cases (6,459 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,389 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (3,758 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (3,393 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,992 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,104 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (859 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (522 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 352

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 28 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,478

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Eight cases on Monday and two cases on Tuesday

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One case on Monday and zero cases on Tuesday

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three cases on Monday and one case on Tuesday

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One case on Monday and zero cases on Tuesday

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero cases on Monday and three cases on Tuesday

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace - Recreation: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: