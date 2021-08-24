Advertisement
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 160; zero COVID-19 patients in ICU
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 16 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.
No new deaths were reported on Tuesday. No one in Ottawa has died from COVID-19 since July 8.
To date, OPH says the city has seen 28,156 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 593 residents have died since the pandemic began. Another 29 existing cases are now considered resolved, dropping the number of known active cases below 160. The number of Ottawa patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also dropped slightly and there is no one in intensive care, locally.
The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population continues to rise.
Across the province, another 486 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. The province said another 18 Ontarians have died due to COVID-19, but 16 of those deaths happened more than two months ago and were added Tuesday because of a data cleanup. Another 541 existing cases are now considered resolved. Public Health Ontario added 12 cases to its total for Ottawa on Tuesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.
Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported across eastern Ontario: five in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and four in Hastings Prince Edward. Public Health Ontario also removed one cases from its total for Renfrew County.
UNVACCINATED CASES
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 372 of the 486 newly reported cases Tuesday were in people who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 114 new cases were in fully vaccinated people.
Of the 295 people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ontario, 27 are fully vaccinated. There are 156 people in intensive care units across Ontario, seven of whom are fully vaccinated.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.
Ottawa Public Health data:
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 16 to Aug. 22): 13.7 (up from 12.9)
- Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 16 to Aug. 22): 1.5 per cent
- Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.04
Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
As of Monday:
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 783,139
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 717,818
- Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 85 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 78 per cent
- Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,381,790
*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA
There are 152 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 165 active cases on Monday.
Ottawa Public Health reported 29 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,411.
The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.
CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One case removed from total
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.
The active community outbreaks are:
- Sports and Recreation: One outbreak
- Workplace – Retail: One outbreak
The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:
- St. Anthony's Children's Centre (Aug. 8)
Correction:
A previous headline mistakenly said active cases had fallen below 150. That was a typo. They are below 160 but above 150.