OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 16 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported on Tuesday. No one in Ottawa has died from COVID-19 since July 8.

To date, OPH says the city has seen 28,156 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 593 residents have died since the pandemic began. Another 29 existing cases are now considered resolved, dropping the number of known active cases below 160. The number of Ottawa patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also dropped slightly and there is no one in intensive care, locally.

The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population continues to rise.

Across the province, another 486 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. The province said another 18 Ontarians have died due to COVID-19, but 16 of those deaths happened more than two months ago and were added Tuesday because of a data cleanup. Another 541 existing cases are now considered resolved. Public Health Ontario added 12 cases to its total for Ottawa on Tuesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported across eastern Ontario: five in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and four in Hastings Prince Edward. Public Health Ontario also removed one cases from its total for Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 372 of the 486 newly reported cases Tuesday were in people who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 114 new cases were in fully vaccinated people.

Of the 295 people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ontario, 27 are fully vaccinated. There are 156 people in intensive care units across Ontario, seven of whom are fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 16 to Aug. 22): 13.7 (up from 12.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 16 to Aug. 22): 1.5 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.04

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 783,139

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 717,818

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 85 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 78 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 152 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 165 active cases on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 29 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,411.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA There are four people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday, down from five on Monday. There are no patients in intensive care. Of the people in hospital, one is in their 40s, two are in their 50s, and one is 90 or older. COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY 0-9 years old: Three new cases (2,341 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (3,639 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Five new cases (6,346 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,305 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (3,706 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,362 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,974 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,101 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (521 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total) VARIANTS OF CONCERN Ottawa Public Health says lineage and mutation data is temporarily unavailable. Ottawa Public Health data* (as of Aug. 19): Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,842 (+1)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 111 (-1)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 50 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,317 (+9)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101 *OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One case removed from total

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

The active community outbreaks are:

Sports and Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

St. Anthony's Children's Centre (Aug. 8)