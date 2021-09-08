OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says another 32 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, OPH has reported 28,642 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. The last COVID-19 related death in Ottawa was reported two months ago, on July 8, 2021.

Another 40 existing cases are considered resolved, dropping the number of known active cases in the city for the third day in a row.

The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population is up slightly and the weekly average testing positivity rate is now above 3 per cent.

Ottawa Public Health has recorded 154 cases of the Delta variant in the last 30 days. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared at local summer camps on Wednesday and one outbreak was declared at a warehouse. There are currently four outbreaks linked to camps, two linked to daycares, and one linked to a workplace.

Across the province, health officials logged 554 new cases of COVID-19, marking the third day in a row where Ontario has seen fewer than 600 cases. Another 16 Ontarians have died due to COVID-19, but the province says five of those deaths happened more than two months ago and were added in a data cleanup. Another 770 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario added 22 new cases to its total for Ottawa on Wednesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario added 14 new cases, including five in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, one in Hastings Prince Edward, six in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, and two in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark. Two cases have been removed from the total for Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 554 new cases reported on Wednesday, 418 were in people who were not fully vaccinated or whose status was unknown and 136 were in fully vaccinated people.

There are 375 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ontario, 28 of whom are fully vaccinated. Eight people among the 194 in Ontario ICUs are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 15 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 31 to Sept. 6): 23.7 (up from 23.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 1 to Sept. 7): 3.2 per cent (up from 2.2 per cent Aug. 27-Sept. 2)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.02

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 798,199 (+1,207)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 739,543 (+1,254)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 87 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 80 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 288 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 296 active cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 40 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,761.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are seven people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday.

One person is in the intensive care unit.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 4

60-69: 1

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (2,418 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (3,721 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (6,466 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,394 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Seven new cases (3,765 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,394 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (1,994 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,105 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (860 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (522 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 359

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 27 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,485

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,236 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Sept. 7 and labs performed 1,314 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken to the result is 19 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Six new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two cases removed from total

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace - Warehouse: One outbreak NEW

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: