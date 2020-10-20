OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting a slight decline in the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, despite an uptick in new confirmed cases on Tuesday.

OPH reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest update. That puts the pandemic's total at 6,166 cases since the first case was confirmed on March 11. The figure is the highest number of new cases reported in Ottawa in four days.

However, a surge in resolved cases brought the total number of people still dealing with the disease down slightly.

One new death was also reported, bringing the city's death toll from COVID-19 to 304 residents.

Across Ontario, 821 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Over the past seven days, Oct. 14-20 inclusive, there was an average of 72 new cases of COVID-19 per day. In the seven days before that, Oct. 8-14 inclusive, there was an average of 105 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

TESTING

In the past 24 hours, 24,049 tests were performed across Ontario, which is lower than testing previous days. The backlog of people waiting for test results rose to 24,129 on Tuesday from 13,303 on Monday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,062 swabs were taken at testing centres in Ottawa on Sunday and labs performed 2,275 tests. The backlog of people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Ottawa was 477 as of Oct. 18.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health says 745 people in Ottawa are presently dealing with COVID-19, down from 759 on Monday.

The number of active cases has been steadily dropping since reaching 879 on Oct. 8, with the occiasional increase. Last Tuesday, there were 839 active cases of COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS FROM COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 complications in Ottawa fell slightly Tuesday to 46 from 48 on Monday. Six people remain in intensive care, down from eight on Monday.

Of the people in hospital:

seven are in their 90s or older (0 in ICU);

ten are in their 80s (1 in ICU);

ten are in their 70s (2 in ICU);

nine are in their 60s (2 in ICU);

eight are in their 50s (1 in ICU);

one is in their 40s (0 in ICU); and

one is in their 30s (0 in ICU).

There are no people under the age of 30 currently in the hospital or in the ICU.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Four new cases (385 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Eight new cases (661 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 19 new cases (1,340 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 10 new cases (831 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (798 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 15 new cases (717 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Eight new cases (492 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (314 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Four new cases (373 cases total)

90+ years old: One new case (253 cases total)

The ages of two people with COVID-19 is unknown

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a cumulative total of 437.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported no new cases. Their total is 67.

No new cases were added to Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health's count, which stands at 167 total cases.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported two new cases in its region on Tuesday, for 419 total cases since the pandemic began.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported no new cases. They have seen 79 cases since March.

Forty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Outaouais region of Quebec, which has now seen 2,111 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 76 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Outbreaks at An Andrew Fleck Children's Services location, Portobello Early Learning Centre, Bridlewood Trails retirement home and Rideau Place retirement home have ended.

New outbreaks were declared at two Children's Place locations, the Montfort long-term care home and the Rockcliffe Retirement Residence.

There is one active community outbreak at an unidentified workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Adult High School ESL Childcare Program Andrew Fleck Children's Services – 2020-10-05 Andrew Fleck Children's Services - 2020-10-12 Centre parascholaire Alpha Children's Place Civic (NEW) Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton (4) Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton at Navan École élémentaire Catholique Horizon-Jeunesse École élémentaire Catholique Saint-Joseph-d'Orléans École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité Farley Mowat Public School Garderie Tunney's Daycare Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée Grandir Ensemble – Pierre Elliott-Trudeau Kanata Montessori Matreshka Child Care Centre Peak Academy Service A L'Enfance Aladin, St-Anne St. Jerome Catholic School St. Joseph High School St. Peter High School The Children's Place Annex Location (NEW)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 2 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 3 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 4 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 6 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 7 Bairn Croft Residential Services Bairn Croft Residential Services - French Hill Residence Carlingview Manor Centre d'accueil Champlain Centre de soins de longue durée Montfort long-term care home (NEW) Christian Horizons 9 Cité Parkway Retirement Residence Colonel By retirement home Edinburgh Retirement Home Emergency Housing West Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Forest Hill long-term care home Garry J. Armstrong Governor's Walk Granite Ridge Care Community Hillel Lodge Hôpital Montfort "3e Santé Mental" Innovative Community Support Services Jardin Royal Garden Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Madonna Care Community Manoir Marochel New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre - Gatineau Building Peter D. Clark Prince of Wales Manor Residence St. Louis Robertson Home Rockcliffe Retirement (NEW) Royal Ottawa Hospital -- Geriatric South Royal Ottawa Place long-term care home Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Starwood Tamir Foundation The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W The Ravines retirement home Villa Marconi Walk of Grace Residential Services - 1 Walk of Grace Residential Services - 2 Waterford Retirement Community West End Villa Westwood Building 1 retirement home Wildpine Retirement Home Windsor Park retirement home

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).