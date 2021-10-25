OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting another 20 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

This follows 26 new cases on Sunday and 36 on Saturday.

To date, OPH has seen 30,714 lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Monday. Since March 2020, 602 residents of Ottawa have died due to COVID-19.

The number of people in local hospitals with active COVID-19 held steady on Monday. One day after announcing zero active COVID-19 cases in ICUs in the city, OPH reported one case on Monday.

The seven-day average of new cases in Ottawa is 27.1 cases per day, down from 28.7 one week ago. Four weeks ago, the seven-day average was 51.3 cases per day.

Provincewide, officials are reporting 326 new cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths. The province added 26 new cases to its total for Ottawa on Monday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 17 to Oct. 23): 20.5 (up from 19.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 18 to Oct. 24): 1.6 per cent (down from 1.8 per cent Oct. 15-21)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.04

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of Monday's new cases, 231 involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The other 95 involve people who are fully vaccinated.

At least 167 people are in hospital due to COVID-19. Thirty-six of them are fully vaccinated and 131 people are either unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 829,861 (+1,260)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 793,474 (+2,378)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 238 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 242 on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 24 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,874

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are six people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday, unchanged from Sunday.

One person is in an Ottawa ICU with an active case of COVID-19, up from zero on Sunday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 3 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 1

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Nine new cases (2,858 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (4,084 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Zero new cases (6,873 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,720 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (4,033 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,522 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (2,070 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,143 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (875 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (533 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 805

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,379

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 108

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Six new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Six new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: Two outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (nine elementary schools, two child care centres)

Pinecrest Queensway Headstart Child Care (Oct. 12)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

D. Roy Kennedy Public School (Oct. 15)

St. Monica Elementary School (Oct. 17)

Child Care - Barrhaven (Oct. 18)

Berrigan Elementary School (Oct. 18)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Oct. 19)

École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21)

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 22)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: