OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting a dip in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the city after it rose above 400 again for the first time in two weeks.

OPH's COVID-19 dashboard reported that 18 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Ontario health officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday. There have been some notable discrepancies between provincial data and local data from Ottawa Public Health in the last few days. For example, on Monday, the province reported 42 new cases but Ottawa Public Health reported 38. On Saturday, the province added 72 cases but OPH reported 48.

OPH says time lag and the nature of how cases are recorded at the provincial level can lead to discrepancies between the two agencies.

Across Ontario, 1,676 new COVID-19 cases were reported. Ten more people in Ontario with COVID-19 have died. The province also reported 1,549 new recoveries.

Ottawa's death toll from the virus stands at 381 residents.

ONTARIO FRAMEWORK STATUS

Ottawa is in the "Orange-Restrict" level under the provincial reopening framework.

The "Orange-Restrict" level is for areas with a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 25 and 39.9, a positivity rate between 1.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent and a reproduction number of 1 to 1.1.

Here is where Ottawa stands on those metrics currently:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 29.5

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.4 per cent (Nov. 27 to Dec. 3)

Reproduction Number: 1.06 (seven day average)

The "Yellow-Protect" level requires a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 10 and 24.9, a positivity rate between 0.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent and a reproduction number of "approximately 1", according to the province.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of residents in Ottawa with known active cases of COVID-19 fell back below 400 on Tuesday, after climbing above that number for the first time in two weeks over the weekend

OPH says there are 381 people in the city whose COVID-19 cases have not resolved. Fifty additional recoveries have been reported, bringing the city's rate of resolved cases to 8,057.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 39,198 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Monday, a decline from weekend testing figures when nearly 60,000 tests were reported on both Saturday and Sunday.

The province says 40,732 tests remain under investigation.

Local testing figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are due this afternoon.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

One more person with COVID-19 has been moved to intensive care in the last 24 hours, OPH reports.

There are 32 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications and now two in the ICU.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s, two are in their 40s, one is in their 50s, six are in their 60s, seven are in their 70s, 12 are in their 80s (two in the ICU), and three are 90 or older.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (604 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (1,025 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (1,812 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (1,194 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (1,118 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (1,028 cases total)

60-69-years-old: One new case (680 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (453 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (535 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (370 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

According to provincial figures, four more people in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's region have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are no new cases in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health, which on Monday issued concerns about increased spread of the virus, reported six new cases.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit also added six new cases on Tuesday.

A jump in provincial figures for the Renfrew County & District Health Unit was reported by the province on Tuesday, with 10 new cases of COVID-19.

The Quebec government reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 26 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

No new outbreaks were declared on Tuesday and no outbreaks ended.

There are four active community outbreaks, all linked to unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Aspire Academy Ecole secondaire catholique Mer Bleue Ecole secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers Glen Ogilvie Public School Ottawa Technical Secondary School St. Catherine School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Association Intégration Sociale d'Ottawa – 21034 Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Carleton Lodge long-term care home Centre DÀccueil Champlain Courtyards on Eagleson Couvent Mont-Saint-Joseph retirement home Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Forest Hill long-term care home Garden Terrace long-term care home Group Home - 22525 Group Home - 22562 Montfort Hospital - 3C Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre Park Place Peter D. Clark long-term care home The Ravines retirement home The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5E

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).