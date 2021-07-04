OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says six more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and 11 more cases are now resolved.

That drops the number of known active cases to 51, the lowest level it's been since the first wave in the spring of 2020.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa for an eighth straight day.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,699 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 591 residents have died.

On Saturday, OPH reported only one COVID-19 patient in hospital. Two people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday.

Across the province, health officials added 213 new cases and 286 newly resolved cases. Nine more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Public Health Ontario added nine cases to its total for Ottawa. Figures from Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health often differ because the two health agencies pull data for their daily snapshots at different times of the day.

Public Health Ontario reported two new cases in eastern Ontario on Sunday, both in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step Two of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 30.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 26 to July 2): 4.4 (down from 4.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 25 to July 1): 0.5 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.77

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of July 2:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 731,735

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 302,943

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 79 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 36 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 976,570

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest it's been since the first wave in 2020.

There are 51 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, down from 56 active cases on Saturday.

OPH reported that 11 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 27,057.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported two people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, up from one on Saturday.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 1

60-69: 0

70-79: 0

80-89: 1

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,647 (+12)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 393

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 33

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 24 (+1)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 55 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,707 (+12)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 87

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,288 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,559 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Zero new case (6,226 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,233 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,634 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,327 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,959 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,092 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): The Quebec government no longer provides daily COVID-19 figures on weekends.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Social Event - Private: One outbreak

Workplace - Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

No outbreaks in child care and school spaces

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.