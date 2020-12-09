OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 44 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

The figure is more than double the number of new cases reported on Tuesday, however, active cases of COVID-19 held steady on Wednesday.

Wednesday's report from Public Health Ontario includes 1,890 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario but an overall reduction in the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Twenty-eight more people have died and 1,924 more resolved cases were reported.

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard shows 8,863 total COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

The pandemic's death toll in the capital stands at 382 residents.

ONTARIO FRAMEWORK STATUS

Ottawa is in the "Orange-Restrict" level under the provincial reopening framework.

The "Orange-Restrict" level is for areas with a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 25 and 39.9, a positivity rate between 1.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent and a reproduction number of 1 to 1.1.

Here is where Ottawa stands on those metrics currently:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 26.8

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.4 per cent (Nov. 27 to Dec. 3)

Reproduction Number: 1.00 (seven day average)

The "Yellow-Protect" level requires a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 10 and 24.9, a positivity rate between 0.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent and a reproduction number of "approximately 1", according to the province.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people who are self-isolating or otherwise dealing with current COVID-19 symptoms held steady in Wednesday's report.

OPH reports 379 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, down by two cases compared to Tuesday's report.

Th health unit reported 45 additional recoveries on Wednesday, bringing Ottawa's total number of resolved cases to 8,102.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 31 people in Ottawa hosptials with COVID-19 complications, down one from Tuesday's report. One person remains in the intensive care unit; there were two on Tuesday.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s, two are in their 40s, one is in their 50s, seven are in their 60s, seven are in their 70s, 12 are in their 80s (one in the ICU) and one is 90 or older.

TESTING

Public Health Ontario says 48,546 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Tuesday and that 54,613 tests remain under investigation.

Updated local figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are due this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Six new cases (610 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (1,031 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 10 new cases (1,822 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (1,200 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (1,122 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Seven new cases (1,035 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Three new case (683 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One case removed (452 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (537 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (370 cases total)

The age of one person with COVID-19 is unknown. One case involving a person in their 70s has been removed, however the number of total cases remains unchanged, meaning the case was reassigned to a different age category.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

According to provincial figures, eight additional people in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region have tested positive for COVID-19.

Nine new cases have been reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region.

Four new cases were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region, which is seeing its highest level of active cases since the pandemic began.

The province reported seven new cases in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit's area.

Renfrew County, where cases have been spiking in recent days, added two new cases, according the RCDHU's update.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 27 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

An outbreak at Glen Ogilvie Public School has ended. New outbreaks at École élémentaire catholique Roger-Saint-Denis and St. Louis Residence were reported on Wednesday.

There are four active community outbreaks, all linked to unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Aspire Academy École élémentaire catholique Roger-Saint-Denis (NEW) École secondaire catholique Mer Bleue École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers Ottawa Technical Secondary School St. Catherine School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Association Intégration Sociale d'Ottawa – 21034 Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Carleton Lodge long-term care home Centre d'Accueil Champlain Courtyards on Eagleson Couvent Mont-Saint-Joseph retirement home Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Forest Hill long-term care home Garden Terrace long-term care home Group Home - 22525 Group Home - 22562 Montfort Hospital - 3C Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre Park Place Peter D. Clark long-term care home St. Louis Residence (NEW) The Ravines retirement home The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5E

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).