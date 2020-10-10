OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 94 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, after three days of reporting more than 100 new cases a day.

There were 809 new infections of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Saturday, with nearly half in Toronto.

Ontario is reporting 809 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 44,300 tests were completed. Locally, there are 358 new cases in Toronto, 123 in Peel, 94 in Ottawa and 76 in York Region. There are 700 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 10, 2020

Seven new deaths were also reported provincewide, bringing Ontario's death toll from COVID-19 above 3,000.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 5,373 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

One new death was reported in Ottawa on Saturday, bringing the city's death toll to 297.

TESTING

Ontario performed 44,298 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. The current testing backlog in the province stands at 56,138 tests still under investigation.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications rose by five to 39 on Saturday. One additional person is in intensive care for a total of nine, currently.

Provicewide, the number of people in the hospital dropped from 225 to 213 on Saturday, but the number of people in intensive care rose from 47 to 48.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa fell in Saturday's report, driven by a large increase in recoveries.

Ottawa Public Health says it is aware of 847 people in Ottawa who have yet to recover from COVID-19, down from 875 active cases on Friday. It's the second day in a row the number of active cases fell from the record-high of 879 reported on Thursday.

OPH said 121 more people in Ottawa have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the city's recovery rate to 4,229.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 9 new cases (326 cases total)

Hasting Prince Edward Public Health: 1 new case (63 cases total)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 1 new case (158 cases total)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 2 new cases (403 cases total)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 new case (63 cases total)

Outaouais: 53 new cases (1,745 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: 4 new cases (328 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 15 new cases (525 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 27 new cases (1,181 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 10 new cases (727 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 13 new cases (681 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 9 new cases (614 cases total)

60-69-years-old: 7 new cases (432 cases total)

70-79 years-old: 1 new case (289 cases total)

80-89 years-old: 5 new cases (347 cases total)

90+ years old: 1 new cases (241 cases total)

The ages of eight cases are still unknown.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 67 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are three active community outbreaks at unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Abraar Elementary School Adult High School ESL Childcare Program Andrew Fleck Children's Services – Orleans Andrew Fleck Children's Services – Kilborn Berrigan Public School Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton – 4 Dalhousie Parents Daycare École élémentaire Catholique Horizon-Jeunesse École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Kateri École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Marie École élémentaire publique Louis-Riel École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité Ecole Secondaire Catholique Garneau Garderie Tunney's Daycare (NEW) La Coccinelle – Notre Place La Coccinelle – Reine Des Bois Little School Daycare MIFO – Notre Dame Des Champs Prince of Peace Catholic School Riverside Montessori Preschool Service A L'Enfance Aladin Childcare Services Service A L'Enfance Aladin, St-Anne St. Luke School (NEW) WeeWatch Orleans 2

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa - 2 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa - 3 Association Integration Sociale d'Ottawa - 4 Association Integration Sociale d'Ottawa - 5 Association Integration Sociale d'Ottawa - 6 Bridlewood Trails Carlingview Manor Centre d'accueil Champlain Chapel Hill retirement home Cité Parkway Retirement Residence Colonel By retirement home Edinburgh Retirement Home Emergency Housing West (NEW) Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Fairfield Retirement Home Garry J. Armstrong Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Madonna Care Community Manoir Marochel Montfort Hospital "3e Santé Mental" Montfort Hospital "4C Med" New Edinburgh Square Chartwell The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus ER (NEW) Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre Peter D. Clark Prince of Wales Manor (NEW) Promenade Retirement Residence The Ravines retirement home (NEW) Rideau Place Rooming House Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Louis Residence St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Stittsville Seniors' Residence by Revera Waterford Retirement Community Welcome Home Residence Westwood Building 1 retirement home West End Villa Windsor Park retirement home

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).