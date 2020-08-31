OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The new cases reported in Ottawa are among 114 new cases reported across Ontario on Monday.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 2,967 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11. This is the eighth straight day of double-digit daily increases in the case count.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Monday. OPH says 266 residents have died of COVID-19.

There are currently 11 people in hospital, with one in intensive care.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Around the region, three new cases were added in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, for a total of 195 cases since the pandemic began.

Another 11 cases were reported by Quebec health officials in the Outaouais region, for a total of 832 since the start of the pandemic.

The following regional health units are reporting zero new cases today.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (51 cases total)

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health (112 cases total)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit (365 cases total)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit (33 cases total)

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases rose in Monday's report, following a slight decline Sunday.

OPH is aware of 218 active cases of COVID-19 in the city, 18 more than the 200 reported on Sunday.

The rise in cases comes as OPH added just three new resolved cases to its total count. OPH says 2,483 cases of COVID-19 in the city are considered resolved, which accounts for 83.7 per cent of all known cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total, laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result if the case does not result in death.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the number of actual infections in the city could be five to 30 times greater than the number of lab-confirmed cases.

CASES BY AGE

Thirteen new cases reported on Monday were in people under the age of 30.

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Five new case (118 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (207 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Five new cases (512 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (399 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (367 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (399 cases total)

60-69-years-old: One new case (285 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (200 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (278 cases total)

90+ years: Zero new cases (202 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are 14 active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

Three more outbreaks were added on Monday. Each new outbreak involves a single case.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, child care centres, and other institutions experiencing an outbreak are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services

Beacon Learning Centre (NEW)

Billingswood Manor

Christian Horizons

Dovercourt Recreation Centre (summer camp)

Forest Hill Long-term Care Home

Garry J. Armstrong

Landmark Court

Madonna Care Community (NEW)

Oakpark Retirement

Rockcliffe Retirement Residence

St. Louis Residence

Timberwalk Retirement Community

West End Villa (NEW)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

