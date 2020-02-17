OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are urging people to avoid using the Thousand Islands Bridge due to a protest.

In a tweet, the OPP said Highway 137 is closed in the Lansdowne area, including access from Highway 401 eastbound and westbound and access to the United States.

The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority tells News Talk 580 CFRA a group of protests have a sign and are blocking the parkway overpass, but they're not on the bridge itself.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy137 CLOSED including access from #Hwy401 EB & WB AND access to the USA #Rockport. #OPP on scene. If planning to head to the US please plan an alternate route. Updates to follow when the roadway reopens. ^aw pic.twitter.com/px048TAqzt — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) February 17, 2020

This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.