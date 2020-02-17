Access to Thousand Islands Bridge blocked: OPP
Published Monday, February 17, 2020 12:46PM EST Last Updated Monday, February 17, 2020 12:50PM EST
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are urging people to avoid using the Thousand Islands Bridge due to a protest.
In a tweet, the OPP said Highway 137 is closed in the Lansdowne area, including access from Highway 401 eastbound and westbound and access to the United States.
The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority tells News Talk 580 CFRA a group of protests have a sign and are blocking the parkway overpass, but they're not on the bridge itself.
This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.