Abrupt closure of South Keys clinic puts patients in the lurch

Patients are scrambling after the abrupt closure of the Soundcare Medical and Imaging Centre in South Keys.

It’s not clear how long the clinic on Hunt Club Road will be closed, but it's causing concern for its patients.

A sign posted on the closed door of the clinic indicates that the facility has failed to pay rent for November and December. Many patients were showing up for appointments that are now not happening.

The letter says the clinic's lease is terminated effective immediately.

Damon Lui’s partner is still waiting for results from an ultrasound for a medical problem that he paid $200 for in out-pocket-expenses.

“Nothing has happened and we haven’t heard back from the clinic. There is no direct communication,” said Lui.

Lui says they were told on Nov. 14 that the results would only take seven to 10 business days.

“We don’t have a requisition and we don’t have the results,” said Lui.

Lui says his partner is stressed about getting the results. They thought going to a private clinic would save time.

"It’s a preventative ultrasound that we are looking to address to make sure everything is okay," he said. "We are getting the run around. The clinic is giving us a timeline that they never met."

CTV News spoke to patients outside of the closed clinic who were unaware of the closure and showed up for scheduled appointments. Two additional signs are now redirecting patients to a clinic in Orleans.

“It is a time sensitive issue to address it and get an ultrasound appointment, but unfortunately that didn’t happen,” said Lui.

Other patients have been able to reschedule their appointments to the Orleans location.

"I had an appointment at the South Keys location, but it was locked so I came here to meet my doctor," said patient Zahra Jaffri.

Soundcare's website says it provides private health care services such as ultrasounds, obstetrics and gynecology.

CTV News reached out to Soundcare Medical and Imaging Centre, but the clinic did not respond to a request for comment.

Lui hopes they get the results soon or they will have to go back to square one with another ultrasound.