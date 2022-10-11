Above-seasonal temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa this week

It will be warm and sunny in Ottawa today and temperatures will be above the seasonal average for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for plenty of sunshine and a high of 18 C today. The average high for Oct. 11 is 13.7 C.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 8 C overnight.

It will be even warmer in Ottawa tomorrow with mainly sunny skies and a high of 19 C. Clouds will roll in around noon and there is a 40 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for the afternoon.

There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to just 13 C overnight.

On Thursday – showers with a high of 17 C.