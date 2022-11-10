Above-seasonal temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa

Another stretch of unseasonably warm November weather has returned to the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 17 C today. The average high for Nov. 10 is 6.3 C, according to Environment Canada.

It will be slightly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall to 10 C overnight.

Temperatures will be close to the record-high on Remembrance Day. Tomorrow’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 18 C. The warmest temperature recorded in Ottawa on Nov. 11 is 19.6 C, set in 2020.

Rain is in the forecast for the late afternoon, but it should start after the Remembrance Day ceremony.

The rain will continue Friday evening and temperatures will fall to just 13 C overnight.

It will be slightly cooler on Saturday – expect cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C.