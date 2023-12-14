Above-seasonal temperatures arriving in Ottawa this weekend
It is a cold start to the day, but above-seasonal temperatures are set to grip Ottawa for the next five days.
The temperature was minus 10 C at 5:45 a.m., with the wind chill making it feel like minus 14 degrees.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 1 C on Thursday and 7 C on Friday, with the stretch of above-seasonal temperatures continuing through the weekend. The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 3 C and a low of minus 11 C.
There will be a mix of sun and cloud today. High plus 1 C.
Clear tonight. Low minus 1 C.
Friday will see increasing cloudiness in the morning. High 7 C.
Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 0 C.
The outlook for Sunday calls for clouds and a high of plus 3 C.
Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 0 C.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa opening 2023 vacant unit tax declarations early
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Long delays in getting children and youth help with anxiety, depression costs Canada $4B per year: report
According to a new report, long delays in getting children and youth the mental health care that they need costs Canada $4 billion every year, and that's a conservative estimate, the authors say.
BREAKING Putin says there will be no peace in Ukraine until goals are achieved, while offering rare details
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that there would be no peace in Ukraine until his goals are achieved and said those objectives remain unchanged at a year-end news conference.
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
opinion Fact versus fiction in Season 6, Part 2 of 'The Crown'
The final part of the final season of hit series "The Crown" is finally here, and not without controversy ahead of its release. In a column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down moments of fact versus fiction in part two of the sixth season.
Canadian man with criminal record killed at a gym in Mexican resort of Cancun
A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said Wednesday.
Israel vows to fight on in Gaza despite deadly ambush and rising international pressure
Israel has vowed to keep fighting in Gaza until it crushes Hamas after one of the deadliest single battles of the war for its soldiers, even as it faces mounting international calls for a cease-fire and unease on the part of its closest ally, the United States.
Gerard Depardieu stripped of Order of Quebec after vulgar comments caught on camera
Following shocking comments captured on video and posted on social media, Gerard Depardieu has been removed from his Order of Quebec.
Health Canada warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products
Health Canada is warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products from a company called Canlab Research, saying they 'may pose serious health risks.'
Taliban sending Afghan women to prison to protect them from gender-based violence, says UN report
Taliban officials are sending Afghan women to prison to protect them from gender-based violence, according to a UN report published Thursday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP ask public to help find man wanted on provincewide warrant
The Colchester County District RCMP is asking for help from the public to find a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. offers two months' rent through new bank program
Some New Brunswick renters who need extra cash to stay housed will be able to apply to the province’s new "Rent Bank" program.
-
N.S. police still looking for man who went missing in September
Nova Scotia RCMP continue to ask the public for help in finding an elderly man who went missing three months ago.
Toronto
-
Expert says new Ontario insurance rules could save drivers up to 20% on payments. But is it worth it?
Ontario drivers pay some of the highest insurance premiums in Canada and starting in the New Year, there may be a way to save some money, but some experts are cautioning against it.
-
Man seriously injured in Leslieville stabbing
A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Leslieville overnight.
-
Doug Ford expected to announce beer and wine sales coming to Ontario convenience stores
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce today the government's plan to expand sales of beer and wine.
Montreal
-
'Catastrophic': Quebec reportedly set to impose higher French-language requirements for English universities
Catastrophic. Ridiculous. Simply impossible. McGill University's deputy provost, Fabrice Labeau, did not mince words when reacting to a media report that Quebec is going to not only raise tuition fees for non-Quebec students but also require 80 per cent of those students attending English universities to reach level 6 in French proficiency.
-
Man, 22, stabbed on Montreal bus; suspect arrested
A man was sent to hospital with stab wounds after an altercation on a bus in the city's west end, Montreal police said Wednesday night.
-
Montreal missed out on Taylor Swift Eras Tour stop because of Olympic Stadium's condition: minister
Quebec's tourism minister confirmed the news that Swifties didn't want to hear: Montreal missed out on a chance to host Taylor Swift for her highly anticipated Eras Tour. The reason: the deteriorating condition of Montreal's Olympic Stadium.
Northern Ontario
-
Notorious Sudbury murderer faces new investigation in North Bay
North Bay police have confirmed that Robert Steven Wright is facing a new criminal investigation.
-
Attempted murder suspects in North Bay shoved victim into clothes dryer
A man and a woman in the North Bay have been charged with attempted murder after a victim was stabbed, beaten and shoved into a clothes dryer.
-
Toronto fugitive on the lam for two years arrested in northern Ont.
A 30-year-old man wanted for murder in Toronto was arrested Tuesday during a drug raid in Magnetawan, Anishinabek Police say.
London
-
Do you know this man? He’s wanted by London, Ont. police in connection to a downtown assault
The suspect is described as White with a slim build, standing at about 5’6” with dark brown or black hair.
-
East-end crash sends one to hospital
One person suffered minor injuries after a two-car crash just east of the city Wednesday evening.
-
Six suspects in custody, two outstanding after Woodstock, Ont. kidnapping involving teen boy
Six suspects hailing from southern Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba are in custody while two suspects remain outstanding after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped in Woodstock and later abandoned in a field more than two months ago.
Winnipeg
-
Mandate to expand liquor retail in Manitoba raises concern with beer vendor
Manitobans could have more places to pick up a cold one in the near future and not all are toasting to the news.
-
Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' to shut down in the New Year
After more than 100 years, Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' candy brand is set to shut down in the New Year.
-
'A moral decision to make': Manitoba school division considering international trip changes
A Manitoba school division is considering changes to its international field trip program.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region residents will see a 6.9% tax increase next year
The Region of Waterloo approved its 2024 budget at Wednesday night’s council meeting. Despite an earlier motion, council decided against a $1.5 million cut to police services.
-
'Shameful' and 'inexcusable': Justice denied for Fergus, Ont. woman after sexual assault case tossed out due to court delays
A Fergus, Ont. woman has lost all faith in the justice system after her sexual assault case was thrown out due to staffing shortages and courtroom closures.
-
13 scams to watch for this holiday season
The holidays are all about giving -– and scammers are counting on it. Many thieves use the spirit of the season for their own financial gain.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in fatal Tuesday road rage incident
A Calgary man faces manslaughter charges after a man died following a road rage incident in northeast Calgary Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Elevated pollution levels' in Calgary prompt special air quality statement
A special air quality statement has been issued for the city of Calgary due to pollution.
-
Family needs a new door after police go to wrong address during weapons call
Chantal Burr and her fiancée were sleeping around 5:30 in the morning of December 2 when they heard their dogs downstairs by the front door.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mountie killed man in self-defence, lawyers argue
The Crown says a Saskatchewan Mountie brought his lover to a secluded area to kill him, but his lawyers say he shot the man in self-defence.
-
'Science wasn't taught': Sask. children's advocate finds independent schools are failing students
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is making a series of recommendations to the provincial government to improve oversight at independent schools.
-
Sask. teachers' union says labour disruption is 'virtually inevitable'
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says labour disruption is "virtually inevitable" after a lack of progress over five days of meetings with a labour ministry conciliation board.
Edmonton
-
'Blindsided': Owners of evacuated Edmonton condo receive bills for up to $12K
Residents of a north Edmonton condo building that was evacuated earlier this year due to structural concerns say they've received bills for thousands of dollars after a special assessment was done on the building.
-
'A heightened risk': RCMP warn of dangerous fentanyl mixture popping up in parts of Canada
Mounties are warning the public of a dangerous drug mixture including fentanyl and an animal sedative that is circulating throughout southern Saskatchewan and other parts of Canada.
-
Alberta criticizes federal push to curtail oil and natural gas use at COP28 summit
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was encouraged by the success of her province and Saskatchewan to push back “against the voices of those obsessed” with phasing out oil and natural gas at the COP28 climate summit held in Dubai by the United Nations.
Vancouver
-
Grieving Langley mom fights to get pro-suicide website shut down
They are disturbing websites that encourage vulnerable people to take their own lives. And yet, they are not blocked in Canada. A grieving Langley mother wants to change that.
-
B.C. court decision explains story behind $750K listing for half of 5-bedroom Richmond house
A recent B.C. Supreme Court decision is shedding some light on a bizarre real estate listing offering "undivided half interest" in a five-bedroom home in Richmond for $750,000.
-
B.C. truck driver receives fine, driving prohibition for role in cyclist's death
A judge sentenced Robert McIntyre to a $1,150 fine and a one-year driving prohibition, with exemptions, on Wednesday for his role in the June 29, 2022 fatal collision with a cyclist, 28-year-old University of British Columbia student Agustin Beltran.
Regina
-
'Renewed hope': Victim of alleged Prairie Boy Windows fraud speaks out after arrest made
Adam Beadle is one of the many unhappy customers who approached Prairie Boy Windows for work on his home. After putting down a $1,500 deposit, he never heard from the contractor again.
-
Following fire, Regina Battery Depot to re-open at different location, some layoffs issued
After a fire forced the temporary closure of Regina Battery Depot (RBD), the store will re-open at a different location, with adjustments to business operations.
-
Regina city manager appointed new chair of interim REAL board
Regina’s city manager Niki Anderson has been appointed as the new chair of the interim Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors.