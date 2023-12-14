Above-seasonal temperatures arriving in Ottawa this weekend

It is a cold start to the day, but above-seasonal temperatures are set to grip Ottawa for the next five days.

The temperature was minus 10 C at 5:45 a.m., with the wind chill making it feel like minus 14 degrees.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 1 C on Thursday and 7 C on Friday, with the stretch of above-seasonal temperatures continuing through the weekend. The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 3 C and a low of minus 11 C.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud today. High plus 1 C.

Clear tonight. Low minus 1 C.

Friday will see increasing cloudiness in the morning. High 7 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 0 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for clouds and a high of plus 3 C.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 0 C.