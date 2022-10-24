Above-average temperatures to start the work week
If you’re lining up for the polls in Ottawa’s municipal election today, you won’t need an umbrella or even a coat.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a clear, sunny sky with a high of 19 C on Monday, almost nine degrees above the seasonal average.
The sky should remain clear overnight with a low of 10 C, also well above average.
Tuesday’s forecast includes a high of 21 C with a few clouds.
Wednesday could see a few raindrops, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The forecast high is 23 C, which could break a 59-year high temperature record.
Temperatures drop Thursday back to a more seasonal average with a high of 13 C under a mainly sunny sky.
The workweek ends with sunshine and a forecast high of 11 C on Friday.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa interim police chief Bell set to testify at Emergency Act hearings
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell expected to testify.
Sexual assault trial resumes for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is set to resume for a third day in a Gatineau courtroom this morning.
Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation
Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.
Canada won't make 'veiled threat' over Irish border, U.K. envoy Goodale says
Canada's envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not make 'a veiled threat' and suspend trade talks over concerns Britain may be breaching the agreement that stopped decades of conflict in Ireland.
Korean Air plane overshoots runway, shuts Philippine airport
A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a central Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crewmembers who escaped from the aircraft using emergency slides.
Rishia Sunak closes in on U.K. PM job after Boris Johnson balks
Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was the strong favourite Monday to become Britain's next prime minister -- within days or even hours -- as the governing Conservative Party sought stability at a time of immense economic challenges and after months of chaos that consumed the past two leaders.
Sleeping 5 hours or fewer every night could put you at risk of multiple chronic diseases: study
A new study using data that spans 25 years has found that getting just five hours of sleep or fewer every night is associated with a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases.
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
5 things to know for Monday, October 24, 2022
Boris Johnson is no longer in the running to be the U.K.'s next prime minister, a Brazilian politician fires a rifle and throws grenades at police, and Canadians should be on the lookout for deceptive discounts this holiday shopping season. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Atlantic
Hundreds of school workers go on strike in Nova Scotia over wages
Hundreds of public school staff are on strike in Nova Scotia, with more expected to hit the picket lines Tuesday.
Convicted killer who was on the lam for 3 weeks to have parole hearing
A parole hearing has been scheduled for December to decide whether a convicted killer will stay incarcerated or be allowed back on day parole.
Former orphanage for Black children reopens as Black business incubator, community hub
A century-old building where African Nova Scotian children faced horrific institutional abuse has been reimagined to serve the community while also providing a place for healing.
Toronto
What you need to know to vote in Toronto's 2022 municipal election
Toronto’s 2022 municipal election takes place Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To ease the voting process, CTV News Toronto has compiled the most frequently asked questions when it comes to placing your vote.
Where can I vote in Toronto's municipal election?
CTV News Toronto has taken out the guess work of tracking down your nearest polling station.
Environment Canada, Province warn of possible 'deteriorating air quality' due to Diwali fireworks
A special air quality statement is in effect for several parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) due to the “possibility of deteriorating air quality as a result of fireworks for Diwali.”
Montreal
Habs goalie Carey Price to make an announcement Monday
The fate of star Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price could be announced Monday afternoon. The team said Price will address the media around noon in Brossard, Que., where it's expected he will share details about his future with the team after being placed on long-term injured reserve due to an ongoing knee injury.
Major fire destroys motel north of Montreal
A major fire destroyed a motel in Quebec's Lanaudiere region early Monday morning, provincial police said. The fire started around 2 a.m. at the Motel du Lac on Route 341 in the town of L'Epiphanie, about 55 kilometres north of Montreal,
Remembering Sean Abbott: Montrealers share memories of 'the king of NDG'
He spent much of his life homeless, and in his final years, Sean Abbott glued himself to a busy intersection in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighborhood. News of his death in late September sent shockwaves through the community. Many gathered for vigils, charity drives, and others shared stories online. Now, a month after his death, his memory is still alive for many who live in Montreal's west end, where he found his community.
Northern Ontario
10 mayoral races to watch in Monday's municipal elections across Ontario
Municipal elections are taking place Monday across Ontario. Here are 10 mayoral races to watch:
Drake is giving away free chicken to Torontonians Monday to celebrate his birthday
Drake is partnering with a popular Toronto restaurant and giving free chicken away Monday to celebrate his birthday.
London
Crash causes closure of Commissioners Road in London
London police have closed a portion of Commissioners Road after a crash. According to a social media post around 7:45 a.m., Commissioners Road ease is closed between Frontenac Road and Deveron Crescent.
Children among victims sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash
Four people, including an 11 and 14-year-old, were sent to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in east London, Ont. early Sunday afternoon.
Overnight shooting in downtown London, Ont. sends two to hospital
London police are investigating after two men arrived at hospital Sunday morning and were later linked to a downtown London, Ont. shooting incident.
Winnipeg
'It's just tragic': 17-year-old mourned by family and soccer community
A Winnipeg family and the city's soccer community are mourning the loss of a much-loved teen.
Winter storm on the way to western and northern Manitoba
Environment Canada has issued snowfall and winter storm warnings for parts of western and northern Manitoba.
Crash forces Monday morning road closures in Winnipeg
A crash at a Winnipeg intersection has caused road closures in the area on Monday morning.
Kitchener
Your guide to everything you need to know to vote in the Region of Waterloo 2022 municipal election
How and where to cast your ballot on Monday, Oct. 24.
Pair of motorists charged with going 40 km/hr, 60 km/hr over speed limit in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police nabbed two drivers speeding over the weekend.
Mother speaks out, Guelph couple races against time: Our most read stories of the week
From powerful conversations about mental health, to a Guelph couple on a mission to ensure their terminally-ill daughter can be part of their wedding day, here are the most read stories of the week on CTV News Kitchener.
Calgary
Alberta's cabinet under new Premier Danielle Smith to be sworn in today
Alberta's new cabinet will be sworn in today at a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton.
Boomtown no more: How Alberta's economy has changed, in spite of sky-high oil prices
To take the temperature of the local economy, Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers only needs to look out the window.
Premier Smith blames AHS for 'manufacturing' staffing shortages
Premier Danielle Smith says the reason staffing is a problem in Alberta’s health-care system, is down to poor decision making by Alberta Health Services.
Saskatoon
New boundaries coming for Saskatoon's electoral wards
The map of Saskatoon's municipal wards is about to be redrawn
'I fell in love with it': Saskatoon boxing champ. trains the next generation
Gary “Hocus Pocus” Kopas is the first to admit he got in too many fights growing up.
Lawyers to formally withdraw from Greg Fertuck murder trial
Lawyers in a high-profile murder trial are expected to withdraw from the case at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
Edmonton
'They will be towing vehicles': Edmonton looks at stepping up seasonal parking ban enforcement
Winter is coming and the City of Edmonton is looking into increased enforcement when it comes to seasonal parking bans.
Vancouver
B.C. RCMP officer to be sentenced for sex offences involving minors
A B.C. RCMP officer who has been convicted of multiple sex crimes is due in court Monday for sentencing.
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The possibility that the Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account won't be attending an apology ceremony is being described as "extremely hurtful."
Bo Burnham show being advertised for Rogers Arena next month appears to be fake
Fans hoping to see comedian Bo Burnham in Vancouver next month are likely to be disappointed. Listings for a show at Rogers Arena on Eventbrite and Songkick appear to be fake.
Regina
Travel advisories in effect as vast regions of southern Sask. hit with snow
The Queen City experienced its first full taste of the 2022 winter season on Sunday, with snow falling over a vast swath of southern Saskatchewan.
WHL postpones game between Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors
The Western Hockey League has postponed Sunday’s regular season game between the Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors due to dangerous driving conditions between the two cities.
Rams secure second place in Canada West with win over Calgary
The University of Regina Rams beat the University of Calgary Dinos 30-7 on Saturday to lock up second place in the Canada West standings. In the process the team secured a home playoff game.