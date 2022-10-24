Above-average temperatures to start the work week

If you’re lining up for the polls in Ottawa’s municipal election today, you won’t need an umbrella or even a coat.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a clear, sunny sky with a high of 19 C on Monday, almost nine degrees above the seasonal average.

The sky should remain clear overnight with a low of 10 C, also well above average.

Tuesday’s forecast includes a high of 21 C with a few clouds.

Wednesday could see a few raindrops, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The forecast high is 23 C, which could break a 59-year high temperature record.

Temperatures drop Thursday back to a more seasonal average with a high of 13 C under a mainly sunny sky.

The workweek ends with sunshine and a forecast high of 11 C on Friday.