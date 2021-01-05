OTTAWA -- Ottawa's warmer-than-average week is expected to continue Tuesday, and residents can expect a dusting of light snow.

The periods of light snow will beign this morning and end this afternoon, according to Environment Canada. The temperature will reach -2 C, several degrees warmer than the seasonal norm of -6 C.

This evening, the temperature will stay steady around -4 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries, but the wind chill will make it feel several degrees colder.

On Wednesday, expect a cloudy day with temperatures around -3 C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of -3 C.

Things will cool down into the weekend. The sunny weather will continue, but Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have forecast highs of -6 or -7 C.