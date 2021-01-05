Advertisement
Above-average temperatures, light snow in the forecast for Ottawa
Downtown Ottawa sunset photo courtesy of Samantha Schellenberg.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa's warmer-than-average week is expected to continue Tuesday, and residents can expect a dusting of light snow.
The periods of light snow will beign this morning and end this afternoon, according to Environment Canada. The temperature will reach -2 C, several degrees warmer than the seasonal norm of -6 C.
This evening, the temperature will stay steady around -4 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries, but the wind chill will make it feel several degrees colder.
On Wednesday, expect a cloudy day with temperatures around -3 C.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of -3 C.
Things will cool down into the weekend. The sunny weather will continue, but Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have forecast highs of -6 or -7 C.