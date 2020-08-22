OTTAWA -- The forecast for this penultimate weekend of August includes warmer than average temperatures but also a chance of showers.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 27°C with a humidex of 31 on Saturday.

A chance of showers in the afternoon was forecast at 5 a.m. but was removed in the 11 a.m. update.

Overnight, expect a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The low is 17°C.

On Sunday, the forecast high is 27°C with a humidex of 35. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon, rising to a near certainty by the late afternoon.

The average high for this time of the year is just over 24°C.

Monday's forecast brings temperatures back down with a forecast high of 22°C and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

The outlook for Tuesday includes a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23°C.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking sunny.