Above average temperatures for first week of fall
It's the first week of fall and there is plenty of sunshine and slightly above average temperatures in the forecast.
Environment Canada says fog patches early Monday morning will dissipate with a high of 23C. Wind out of the northeast at 20 km/h will gust to 40 km/h this morning. Temperatures will drop to 11C overnight.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud for Tuesday with a high of 21C and a cool low of 6C.
Wednesday's high is 22C with sun.
Environment Canada says the average temperature for this time of year is 17.5C.
Thursday's high is 22C with a low of 10C. A mix of sun and cloud is expected for Friday with a high of 22C.
House Speaker Anthony Rota apologizes after inviting man who fought for Nazis to Parliament
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Writers Guild and Hollywood studios reach tentative deal to end strike. No deal yet for actors
Union leaders and Hollywood studios reached a tentative agreement Sunday to end a historic screenwriters strike after nearly five months, though no deal is yet in the works for striking actors.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Russian strikes in Ukraine's city of Odessa damage port, grain silo and an abandoned hotel
A Russian drone and missile strike near Odessa damaged port infrastructure, a grain silo and an abandoned hotel and injured one person, as attacks on Ukraine killed four civilians and wounded 13 in the past day, Ukrainian officials said Monday.
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
Thousands of Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as Turkish president is set to visit Azerbaijan
Thousands of Armenians streamed out of Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azerbaijani military reclaimed full control of the breakaway region while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was set to visit Azerbaijan Monday in a show of support to its ally.
Taylor Swift turns out to see Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs play Chicago Bears
Travis Kelce put the ball in Taylor Swift's court, and she wound up bringing it to Arrowhead Stadium after all. Call it what you want. It's out of the woods now.
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Controversy ensues after a Nazi veteran was applauded in Parliament, Canadian autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, and a group of sentors say Canada's international student program faces "integrity challenges."
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
Here’s what to expect as MPPs return to Queen’s Park
Here's what to expect as MPP's return to Queen's Park for the fall session.
Man dead after collision between motorcycle and transport truck in Brampton
A man is dead after a collision involving a motorcycle and a transport truck in Brampton early Monday morning.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Coroner's inquest opens into killings of three Quebec men chosen at random
A coroner's inquest opening in Montreal today will look into the deaths of three men seemingly killed at random over a 24-hour span last August.
RCMP to demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road crossing
The RCMP says it will demolish the last of its structures at Roxham Road, an outpost built to deal with the influx of migrants that used to cross into Canada on foot from Upstate New York to apply for asylum.
Quebec conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin prepared Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro' role
Montreal conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin says he employed a secret weapon in teaching Bradley Cooper how to conduct like Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming biopic "Maestro" -- an earpiece.
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 12
The officers who arrived on scene after the arrest of Nathaniel Veltman in a west London, Ont. parking lot minutes after the Afzaal family was run down took the stand on Friday. Here’s what you need to know before the trial resumes on Monday.
-
Rainy week ahead for London region
The London region is in store for a rainy week ahead starting Monday with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
-
Stanley Cup and NHL alumni coming to West Lorne, Ont. for Kraft Hockeyville week
Butch Purdue has been waiting to take his 11-year-old son Jimmy to see his favourite NHL team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Sunday afternoon, the West Lorne residents picked up their free tickets to Wednesday’s exhibition game between the Leafs and Buffalo Sabres.
Attacks ramp up as parties continue campaigning for Oct. 3 Manitoba election
Manitoba's party leaders stepped up their attacks over the weekend in a bid to gain momentum heading into the final full week of the provincial election campaign.
'Everyone deserves to be who they are': Rally for Trans Youth responds to anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests
Hundreds gathered at the Manitoba Legislature Sunday in a massive show of support for Winnipeg's LGBTQ2S+ community.
'I will never stop': Joshua Bennett's mother still seeking answers on two-year anniversary of his murder
Felisha Bennett is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information on the murder of her 18-year-old son, Joshua Bennett, who was found dead on a Kitchener trail in 2021.
-
Another helmet added to Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Kitchener
A special ceremony was held in Kitchener Sunday to honour fallen firefighters, including Michael Pearce. A helmet with his name on it is the 18th added to the memorial.
-
Teen reported missing last seen in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen last seen in Cambridge.
Family of Calgary man who was fatally stabbed at Marlborough Station holds vigil, calls for increased transit security
A vigil was being held on Sunday night for a Calgary man who was stabbed to death at the Marlborough Ctrain station last weekend.
-
Death of man in Pineridge home investigated by Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the community of Pineridge on Sunday.
-
'Extremely alarming': Frustrations mount in Sask. village as residents protest 'QAnon queen'
Residents of a small village in southwestern Saskatchewan took to their trucks on Sunday to protest their town’s newest resident — a woman who claims to have legal standing as ‘queen’ of Canada.
-
Sask. study could improve search for unmarked graves at Indian Residential School sites
Researchers from the University of Saskatchewan are hoping to use an historic Saskatoon cemetery to test techniques that could one day help identify unmarked graves at residential school sites.
-
Saskatoon SPCA's Puptoberfest has tails wagging
Against a backdrop of golden autumn leaves on one of the last warm weekends of the season, dog enthusiasts and their four-legged companions gathered at Puptoberfest, a canine celebration hosted by the Saskatoon SPCA.
Fallen Alberta officers receive tribute in Edmonton Sunday
A sombre ceremony was held Sunday outside the Alberta legislature to honour the province's police and peace officers who were killed in the line of duty.
-
'It's such a jewel': New river valley park opens in northeast Edmonton Sunday
Edmonton's newest - and biggest - river valley park opened Sunday.
-
Perfetti nets shootout winner as Jets top Oilers 2-1 in pre-season opener
Perfetti scored the shootout winner as the Jets started off the pre-season schedule with a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.
'A hero remembered never dies': Memorial honouring fallen police officers held in Victoria
Emotions were raw as hundreds gathered at the B.C. Legislature Sunday afternoon to honour the police officers who were killed in the line of duty.
-
Caught on camera: Maple Ridge tea shop vandalized with smoke bomb
T’s Once Upon A Tea Leaf, a tea shop in Maple Ridge, has been vandalized for the second time and the owners believe it was targeted.
-
One dead after shooting in Richmond: RCMP
Homicide investigators were called to Richmond after a shooting early Sunday morning.
'We don't forget': Saskatchewan recognizes National Police and Peace Officer Memorial Day
Rows upon rows of uniformed officers marched down Albert Street in Regina to recognize National Police and Peace Officer Memorial Day.
-
Strasbourg man charged after alleged sexual offences involving a minor: RCMP
A man from the town of Strasbourg is facing several charges after allegedly committing sexual offences involving a minor.
-
Crews battle heritage building fire in heart of Regina's downtown
Fire crews in Regina were on the scene of a commercial fire in the heart of Regina’s downtown core on Sunday.