Ottawa

    • Above average temperatures for first week of fall

    Ottawa

    It's the first week of fall and there is plenty of sunshine and slightly above average temperatures in the forecast.

    Environment Canada says fog patches early Monday morning will dissipate with a high of 23C. Wind out of the northeast at 20 km/h will gust to 40 km/h this morning. Temperatures will drop to 11C overnight.

    Expect a mix of sun and cloud for Tuesday with a high of 21C and a cool low of 6C.

    Wednesday's high is 22C with sun.

    Environment Canada says the average temperature for this time of year is 17.5C.

    Thursday's high is 22C with a low of 10C. A mix of sun and cloud is expected for Friday with a high of 22C.

