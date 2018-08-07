

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It was a wet end to the Colonel By Day long weekend.

Ottawa received 38.4 mm of rain on Monday as a series of thunderstorms rumbled across the region.

The 38.4 mm of rain set a record for the wettest August 6 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 29 mm set in 1984.

Environment Canada says a thunderstorm was reported at the Ottawa Airport between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

According to @YOW_Weather, the three hours and 33 minutes of thunderstorms at the Ottawa airport was the longest thunderstorm in 10 years.

The #Ottawa airport has reported "Thunderstorm" for the past 3 hours and 33 minutes. That's the longest thunderstorm in over 10 years (since June 15th, 2008). The all time record is 6 hours on July 5th, 1963. #OttWeather — YOW Weather Records (@YOW_Weather) August 7, 2018

The thunderstorm forced a ground stop at the Ottawa International Airport on Monday. Several departures were cancelled because of the storm.

Weather in #YOW is improving and operations will very slowly return to normal as ground crews try to catch up with big backlog. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. #OttCity pic.twitter.com/ed0uDvRYBB — Ottawa Airport (@FlyYOW) August 7, 2018

A Heat Warning was lifted for Ottawa shortly after the thunderstorm hit the region.