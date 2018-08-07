It was a wet end to the Colonel By Day long weekend.

Ottawa received 38.4 mm of rain on Monday as a series of thunderstorms rumbled across the region.

The 38.4 mm of rain set a record for the wettest August 6 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 29 mm set in 1984.

Environment Canada says a thunderstorm was reported at the Ottawa Airport between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

According to @YOW_Weather, the three hours and 33 minutes of thunderstorms at the Ottawa airport was the longest thunderstorm in 10 years.

The thunderstorm forced a ground stop at the Ottawa International Airport on Monday. Several departures were cancelled because of the storm.

A Heat Warning was lifted for Ottawa shortly after the thunderstorm hit the region.