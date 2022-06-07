A wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstorms

Ottawa -

Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday in Ottawa, and it could become heavy in the afternoon with a chance of a thunderstorm.

According to Environment Canada, a special weather statement is in effect – saying significant rainfall amounts of up to 40 mm is possible. A risk of a thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

The high is expected to be 21 C, with the humidex feeling like 25.

Overnight, showers are expected to end and it will become cloudy. The low will be 14 C.

On Wednesday, it is expected to be cloudy, with a chance of showers early in the morning. High of 23 C.

Thursday will be cloudy and a high of 22 C.