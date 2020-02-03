OTTAWA -- A series of rotating one-day strikes by teachers unions will cancel classes at schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this week.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario will hold rotating one-day strikes at select boards every day this week, and hold a provide-wide strike on Thursday.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association has planned a province-wide, one-day strike on Tuesday, closing all Catholic schools across the province.

Here’s a look at the school boards affected by strikes this week:

Monday

All Renfrew County District School Board elementary and secondary schools will be closed due to a one-day strike by ETFO members.

Tuesday

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all elementary and secondary schools will be closed due to the one-day strike by OECTA members

All elementary and secondary schools with the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario will be closed due to a one-day strike by OECTA members

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board says all elementary and secondary schools will be closed.

Wednesday

All Ottawa Carleton District School Board elementary schools will be closed due to a one day strike by ETFO members.

The Upper Canada District School Board says all kindergarten to Grade 8 classes are cancelled due to a one-day strike by ETFO members

Thursday

ETFO is holding a province-wide, one-day strike

All Ottawa Carleton District School Board elementary schools will be closed

All Renfrew County District School Board elementary and secondary schools will be closed

The Upper Canada District School Board says all kindergarten to Grade 8 classes are cancelled

All elementary and intermediate schools will be closed for the Limestone District School Board

Friday

Limestone District School Board says all elementary and intermediate schools will be closed due to a one-day strike by ETFO members.

NOTE:

All French-language public and Catholic schools in the Ottawa area will remain open this week.