OTTAWA -- Showers are in the forecast for Wednesday, but they're not expected to arrive until later on, so most of the day is looking fairly pleasant.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a slightly above average high of 16°C Wednesday, with a mainly cloudy sky. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. By the evening hours, those showers are all but guaranteed and it will likely rain all night.

The overnight low is 8°C, about double what it normally is this time of year.

We close out April with a cloudy Thursday, with one final day of April showers. The high is 15°C.

May begins cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a below average high of 13°C.

Clouds and a chance of showers are also in the outlook for the weekend.