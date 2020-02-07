Rotating teacher strikes in Ontario are having a ripple effect on an arts education group and the artists it brings into Ottawa-area schools.

“January was a very difficult month,” says Rhonda Doxtator, a cultural educator who has worked with MASC (Multicultural Arts in Schools and Communities) for more than 10 years.

The organization brings artists to schools for performances, assemblies or to teach part of the curriculum in classrooms. Since job action began, teachers aren’t allowed to book the artists and have to cancel the ones that had already been scheduled.

“The children are missing out on these creative, diverse, artistic performances and workshops and we’re noticing a huge loss of income for our artists which is a very significant concern,” said Wendy Hartley, MASC’s co-executive director.

About half of the 2,500 performances and workshops MASC offers each school year are at risk of being cancelled.