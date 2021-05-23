OTTAWA -- Vaccines roll out widely, a controversial tax break comes before city council, and shaving for CHEO.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.

COVID-19 in Ottawa

Ottawa's COVID-19 picture is looking increasingly better, though it's not without its tragedies.

On Sunday, Ottawa Public Health reported its lowest weekly per capita incidence rate since late March, but it also recorded seven additional deaths from COVID-19. Forty-seven people in Ottawa have so far died of COVID-19 in May.

However, case counts have been dropping, trending in the double digits for much of last week, with only one day above 100.

Some outdoor amenities reopened on the weekend, allowing people to play golf, visit a splashpad or play tennis for the first time since the stay-at-home order began in early April.

Vaccines open for all

On Sunday, the City of Ottawa made thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available just as the province expanded eligibility to anyone 12 and older.

The city had said after last Tuesday's rush to book vaccines for people 18 to 39 that new appointments might not be available until the week of May 31, but then on Saturday announced new bookings and a new community clinic at the St-Laurent Complex on Coté Street. How many appointments were made available is unclear.

Updated figures from Ottawa Public Health on Monday should also give a clearer picture of how many second doses were administered last week. More than 5,000 Ottawans became fully vaccinated between Monday and Friday, nearly double the number of second doses in the two previous weeks combined.

Restrictions lift across the river

Some COVID-19 restrictions, including the nightly curfew, will come to an end in Quebec on Friday.

As of May 28, the curfew will end, restaurants will be able to open their patios, and people will be allowed to gather with others in their back yards in groups of up to eight.

Quebec reported some of its lowest daily case counts since last fall over the weekend.

Will council put the brakes on a tax break for Porsche?

A controversial plan to give a $2.9 million tax break to a local company looking to build a Porsche dealership at the corner of Montreal Road and St. Laurent Boulevard will come before Ottawa city council on Wednesday.

Last week, the city's finance committee gave the proposal unanimous consent. The grant, offered under the Community Improvement Plan, would give Mark Motors of Ottawa a roughly $291,000 tax break every year for ten years on its property at 458 Montreal Road, provided that it expands, which would balloon the site's current property tax bill to more than $355,000 per year. City staff say the proposal would create an important gateway to Vanier and would generate nearly a million more dollars for the city, not including development permit fees.

However, several citizens who spoke to the finance committee opposed the grant, saying the luxury car dealership would not be a good fit for the area.

Two councillors, Shawn Menard and Catherine McKenney, launched a petition calling on other councillors to reject the proposal.

Haircuts for a cause

What started as a social media post to raise money for CHEO has grown into a city-wide movement that involves city councillors and media personalities contributing the cause.

Chris Hofley, the communications manager for the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, said on Friday that he'd shave his head if people donated $1,000 to mental health services at CHEO. Soon, Ottawa councillor Tim Tierney and his wife jumped on board, offering their locks to the cause.

The new goal of $5,000 was quickly met, prompting even more pledges from the likes of MOVE 100's Stuntman Stu and CTV News Ottawa's Matt Skube.

Skube says he will shave off his hair if $75,000 is raised before the CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa June 6. As of Sunday afternoon, the campaign was more than a third of the way there.