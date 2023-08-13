A sunny Sunday turning cloudy with a chance of rain

Clouds over the ByWard Market in Ottawa. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) Clouds over the ByWard Market in Ottawa. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina