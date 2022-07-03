A sunny Sunday in Ottawa and not too hot
A sunny Sunday in Ottawa and not too hot
It’s shaping up to be a picture perfect summer day in Ottawa.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a mainly sunny sky, just a few clouds, and a high of 24 C with little humidex. The UV index is 8, or very high.
The average temperature for this time of the year is typically about two degrees warmer.
Overnight, expect a few clouds and a low of 11 C.
Monday’s forecast is mainly cloudy with a high of 24 C and a slight chance of showers.
Tuesday’s looking cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 20 C.
Sunshine is back in the forecast Wednesday with a high of 23 C.
Warmer temperatures are in the long-term outlook to round out the work week.
