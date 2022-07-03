A sunny Sunday in Ottawa and not too hot

A sunny Sunday in Ottawa and not too hot

Ottawa summer weather hot sunny

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tsitsipas calls Kyrgios bully after Wimbledon hubbub, loss

Nick Kyrgios cursed at the Wimbledon chair umpire and asked, 'Are you dumb?' He demanded to see a Grand Slam supervisor after questioning why his opponent, Stefanos Tsitsipas, didn't forfeit their ever-contentious, never-boring match for angrily hitting a ball into the stands after dropping the second set.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina