A sunny Sunday in Ottawa and not too hot

It’s shaping up to be a picture perfect summer day in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a mainly sunny sky, just a few clouds, and a high of 24 C with little humidex. The UV index is 8, or very high.

The average temperature for this time of the year is typically about two degrees warmer.

Overnight, expect a few clouds and a low of 11 C.

Monday’s forecast is mainly cloudy with a high of 24 C and a slight chance of showers.

Tuesday’s looking cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 20 C.

Sunshine is back in the forecast Wednesday with a high of 23 C.

Warmer temperatures are in the long-term outlook to round out the work week.