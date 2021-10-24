OTTAWA -- Enjoy this sunny day, as some rainy days are ahead.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a mainly sunny afternoon with a high of 11 C, which is right around seasonal norms.

This evening, expect a few clouds, with the temperature dropping to a low of 2 C.

Rain starts falling Monday morning. Monday's high is a cool 5 C, while Tuesday's high is 9 C with more rain.

There is a lingering chance of rain Wednesday with a high of 12 C.

Thursday's outlook is sunny.