OTTAWA -- Expect a bright, sunny Monday but there will be a chill in the air.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a clear sky Monday, with a high of 7°C by the afternoon. The morning, however, will see a wind chill of around -12 before things warm up.

The sunny weather isn't expected to last. Clouds move in after midnight. The overnight low is -3°C.

On Tuesday, expect a grey sky with a rain/snow mix throughout the day and a high of just 4°C.

The average high for this time of the year is around 12°C.

The outlook for Wednesday is mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of 4°C.