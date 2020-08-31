Advertisement
A sunny end to August in Ottawa
OTTAWA -- It will be a sunny end to August in Ottawa.
After a rainy and cool weekend, Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mainly sunny day in Ottawa today with seasonal temperatures.
Over the weekend, Ottawa received nearly 33 millimetres of rain and temperatures remained below seasonal.
Here is a look at the forecast for the week.
Today: Mainly sunny. High 22C
Tonight: A few clouds. Low 13C
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25C
Wednesday: Showers. High 25C
Thursday: Sunny. High 26
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 23.
Beaches
Just a reminder, Ottawa’s beaches are now closed for the summer and lifeguards are no longer on duty.
Lifeguards are on duty until Labour Day at beaches in Gatineau Park and Leamy Lake.