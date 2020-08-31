OTTAWA -- It will be a sunny end to August in Ottawa.

After a rainy and cool weekend, Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mainly sunny day in Ottawa today with seasonal temperatures.

Over the weekend, Ottawa received nearly 33 millimetres of rain and temperatures remained below seasonal.

Here is a look at the forecast for the week.

Today: Mainly sunny. High 22C

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 13C

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25C

Wednesday: Showers. High 25C

Thursday: Sunny. High 26

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 23.

Beaches

Just a reminder, Ottawa’s beaches are now closed for the summer and lifeguards are no longer on duty.

Lifeguards are on duty until Labour Day at beaches in Gatineau Park and Leamy Lake.