A sunny and warm Sunday for Ottawa

Another sunny and warm day is in the cards for the capital.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for just a few clouds and a high of 21 C Sunday afternoon, about four degrees warmer than average.

Overnight, expect a clear sky and a low of 7 C.

A stretch of sunny and dry weather is in the forecast this week, which will help reduce water levels on the Ottawa River.

Levels have stabilized, according to the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, and should start to go down over the next several days.

Monday's forecast is sunny with a high of 18 C.

Tuesday is sunny with a high of 17 C.

Wednesday is sunny with a high of 18 C.

Forecast highs in the mid-20s are predicted for the end of the week.