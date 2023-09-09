A sunny and seasonal Saturday in Ottawa
The record-breaking late summer heatwave is behind us and more normal early September temperatures are in store.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a seasonal high of 23 C with a few clouds on Saturday and no significant precipitation. The humidex could reach 26.
Overnight expect a few more clouds and a low of 12 C.
Sunday is looking cloudy with a high of 23 C, but no rain is forecast.
Monday could be a bit warmer than average with a few clouds and a high of 25 C.
The outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday is cloudy.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 800 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing more than 800 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. But the full toll was not known as rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest.
Conservatives to close Quebec City convention with votes on party policy
Conservatives gathered in Quebec City will vote today on a series of changes to their policy handbook on the final day of a three-day convention.
Poilievre rallies Conservatives hungry for a 'blue wave' with stump speech, base hits
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
Suicide ideation is a problem in Canada. Here's why experts think it's more prevalent
There's a correlation between recent financial stresses and an increase in Canadians thinking about suicide, a report says, but many cannot afford mental health resources in order to get support.
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
Canada ranks as second-best country in the world in 2023: U.S. News
According to a new ranking by U.S. News, Canada has been ranked as the second-best country in the world in 2023, with Switzerland taking the top position.
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
U.S. twins die after toy chest lid shuts on them, mom says
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two four-year-old twins who allegedly died after a toy chest lid shut on them while they were sleeping.
RECAP | Poilievre's rally-style Conservative convention speech, as it happened
Pierre Poilievre delivered a rally-style speech at the Conservative convention aimed at pushing his 'common sense' message beyond the base, to the broader public. CTV News covered the address live, recap our minute-by-minute updates.
Atlantic
Lack of jobs forces CBU student to travel more than three hours for classes
Mahavir Jadeja is an international student at Cape Breton University, who travels 300 kilometers almost every day to attend classes in Sydney, N.S.
Coyote attacks cyclist along Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, says Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a coyote attacked a cyclist who was travelling Cape Breton's Cabot Trail earlier this week.
Toronto
Why do some groceries cost half as much at Dollarama as Loblaws?
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double at the big box grocer.
Nearly 500 educational assistants fired from Peel District School Board: union
OPSEU Local 2100, the union representing educational assistants within the Peel District School Board, has reported the termination of nearly 500 EAs days before the start of the new school year.
Ford says it's important parents are informed about children's decisions amid debate over pronouns in schools
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it is important that parents are informed "when their children make a decision" amid an ongoing debate over students' preferred pronouns in school.
Montreal
Frustration, despair at Montreal airport amid road traffic woes
The entrance to Montreal's airport rumbled with honks, groans and a few profanities on a recent afternoon as a herd of cars inched forward on the road leading to the terminals. Traffic heading to the YUL has become the worst many have seen in recent weeks.
Man facing arson charges in northern Quebec wildfires to remain in custody
A Quebec man facing arson charges for allegedly setting forest fires during the province's unprecedented wildfire season will remain detained ahead of a bail hearing on Monday.
Garbage pickup to become biweekly in Montreal suburb in bid to cut carbon footprint
The task of taking out the trash will soon be biweekly for residents in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. The Montreal suburb says it will begin collecting garbage once every two weeks, year-round, starting in November.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury victim defrauded $9,500 in Kijiji lumber scam
A fraud scheme using Kijiji to sell ‘leftover lumber’ has been uncovered in Greater Sudbury.
Operators of northern Ontario power plant forced into bankruptcy
Validus Power Corp., which operates a power plant in northern Ontario, has been forced into receivership.
Allegations of nepotism, mismanagement surface at Sudbury town hall
The company at the centre of a road dispute with City of Greater Sudbury staff was given a chance to air its grievances about this summer's work stoppage at a town hall Thursday night.
London
Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating
Friends of one of the deceased took to social media indicating this incident could have been a murder-suicide, however, police have not confirmed that detail.
Nathaniel Veltman trial may be shortened
CTV News has learned that the trial, which was scheduled to last 12 to 14 weeks, may only take half the allotted time.
Kindergarten class reunites after 75 years
It’s a day to reminisce for 25 former students of Hanover Public School who met for the first time 75 years ago, this week.
Winnipeg
Pathologist testifies in trial of Manitoba jail guard, explains cause of inmate's death
New details have come to light as to what actually caused the death of an Indigenous inmate following an hours-long standoff inside a Manitoba jail more than two years ago.
Explosive devices deliberately placed and detonated on Winnipeg property: police
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police allege explosive devices were deliberately discarded and detonated on a property in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood.
Curtain closes on Celebrations Dinner Theatre
A dinner theatre in the midst of strike action is closing its doors permanently.
Kitchener
Protestors and supporters welcome Premier Doug Ford to Kitchener
The premier brought his Ford Fest barbecue to Kitchener on Friday, but it wasn’t just supporters who turned out to welcome Doug Ford. Protesters lined up outside Bingemans to voice their concerns on a variety of issues from healthcare, education and the Greenbelt land swap.
-
UPDATED | UW stabbing suspect facing new terrorism charge
The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo is now facing a federal terrorism charge.
Memorial set up for Brantford woman on the 40th anniversary of her disappearance
A memorial has been set up in Brantford for Mary Hammond, who disappeared 40 years ago while walking to work.
Calgary
142 E. coli cases connected to Calgary-area daycares confirmed; 26 sick kids in hospital
The number of confirmed E. coli cases connected to 11 Calgary-area daycares continues to spike, reaching 142 as of Friday afternoon.
Danillo remembered: Second vigil held for victim of fatal Copperfield stabbing
For the second night in a row, loved ones of Danillo Canales Glenn gathered for a vigil at the basketball court where he was fatally stabbed.
'She wanted to help people:' Calgary breast cancer research advocate, 39, dies after disease metastasized
A young mother who openly shared her experience with terminal breast cancer on social media and called for government changes in research and screening has died.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in 33-year-old woman's death
Saskatoon police have arrested a man in connection with an Aug. 29 homicide.
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
Protecting growth and 'parental rights': Key messages in Scott Moe's address at Sask. premier's dinner
Premier Scott Moe said the government plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming fall session that will protect "parental rights," further doubling down on a controversial policy announced last month.
Edmonton
Possible asbestos exposure at Edmonton school: What you need to know
Edmonton Public School superintendent Darrel Robertson apologized at a news conference on Friday after the board informed parents earlier this week that students may have been exposed to asbestos during construction work at a southside school earlier this year.
Man charged with 'dangerous operation' of boat through Whitemud Creek
A man has been charged for driving a powerboat through Edmonton's Whitemud Creek, nearly hitting other water users, earlier in the summer.
3 females groped in Whyte Avenue area, police searching for culprit
Police are investigating three sexual assaults that happened in the Whyte Avenue area on Sept. 1 and 2.
Vancouver
Chinese company forged lawyer's name on immigration applications, B.C. court hears
A Chinese company that forged its Canadian lawyer's signature on dozens of immigration applications has been ordered to pay the lawyer $400,000 for breaching its contract with him.
B.C. health minister holds last-minute news conference before Surrey health-care rally
With frustrated doctors and staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital set to rally Saturday afternoon at city hall, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix spoke at length Friday about plans to improve hospital conditions.
UBC Okanagan ordered to pay $50,000 in sexual assault discrimination case
University of British Columbia Okanagan has been ordered to pay a former student $50,000 for discriminating against her based on her sex and disability in the way it handled her allegation of sexual assault by another student.
Regina
Pedestrian dead following collision with 'large truck,' Regina police say
A pedestrian is dead following a collision with a vehicle in east Regina Friday afternoon, police said.
Regina police ask for help in search for 5 stolen wheelchairs
The Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association and the Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking for the public’s help after multiple wheelchairs and related sports equipment were stolen earlier this week.
'Represents those who have fallen': New Guidon presented to the RCMP in Regina
A new Guidon was presented to the RCMP during a ceremony in Regina on Friday at the Training Academy.