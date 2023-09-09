A sunny and seasonal Saturday in Ottawa

The record-breaking late summer heatwave is behind us and more normal early September temperatures are in store.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a seasonal high of 23 C with a few clouds on Saturday and no significant precipitation. The humidex could reach 26.

Overnight expect a few more clouds and a low of 12 C.

Sunday is looking cloudy with a high of 23 C, but no rain is forecast.

Monday could be a bit warmer than average with a few clouds and a high of 25 C.

The outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday is cloudy.