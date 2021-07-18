OTTAWA -- Another mostly grey day will greet us in Ottawa, with sticky, sweaty conditions.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital includes a mainly cloudy sky with an afternoon high of 25 C and a humidex of 30. The UV index is 6, or high.

The cloudy conditions will last through the night and we could see some fog in parts of the region overnight. The low is 17 C.

On Monday, expect a bit more sunshine, but there will still be enough cloud cover to bring the possibility of a few showers to parts of the region and there is a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Monday's forecast is even muggier than Sunday's, with a high of 30 and a humidex of 37 expected.

On Tuesday, expect more clouds, a good chance of showers and a high of 24 C.

Wednesday's outlook is partly sunny with a high of 27 C.