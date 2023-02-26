A snowy Sunday morning in Ottawa with mild temperatures expected later

Snow blanketed Ottawa Sunday morning and just a few flakes are expected through the rest of the day.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of -1 C Sunday with flurries ending late in the afternoon. The forecast snowfall is 2 to 4 cm through the day.

An initial snowfall reading at the Ottawa Airport had indicated a total of 3 cm of snow between 2 and 10 a.m. Sunday, but an Environment Canada meteorologist who spoke to CTV News said that total was later revised to 7 cm, in line with what was observed at the Gatineau Airport further north.

Snow is expected to taper off, but there is a lingering chance of flurries in the forecast for the remainder of the day.

The mild temperatures come after a cold snap in the city, where Ottawa saw lows in the -20s and highs around -12 C Friday and Saturday. Colder temperatures are still expected at night. The forecast includes a chance of flurries and a low of -15 C with a wind chill of -18.

Monday's forecast is sunny with a high of -4 C.

More snow is in the forecast for Tuesday and sunshine is expected on Wednesday.