A snowy Sunday in Ottawa

It’ll look a little more like winter in Ottawa today as periods of light snow are forecast to fly.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for light snow starting this afternoon with a high of -3 C and a wind chill around -7. About 2 to 4 cm of snow is forecast.

Ottawa has seen just 0.4 cm of snow so far in December. Last year at this time there was 8 cm of snow on the ground.

Snow should taper off by the evening but there will be a small chance of a few more flurries overnight. The low is -9 C.

Monday’s forecast is sunny with a high of -3 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday are both looking sunny with a high of -1 C.

Clouds return to end out the work week with a chance of snow in the outlook for Friday.