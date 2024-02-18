OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • A snowy Sunday as the Rideau Canal Skateway reopens

    Share

    You will be able to glide through flurries on the Rideau Canal Skateway Sunday afternoon.

    Environment Canada's weather forecast for the penultimate day of Winterlude calls for a few flurries in the morning and snow squalls in the afternoon on Sunday with clouds and a high of -2 C.

    We're expecting 2 to 4 centimetres of snow Sunday.

    The National Capital Commission has announced that the Rideau Canal Skateway will be open for skating between Bank Street and the Pretoria Bridge starting at noon. Be prepared for "variable" ice conditions if you go.

    Another 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected Sunday night with a risk of blowing snow. The overnight low is -14 C.

    Family Day Monday's forecast is sunny with a high of -2 C.

    Tuesday is looking partly sunny with a high of -2 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feds rule out carbon price pause despite inflation

    The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News