A snowy Sunday as the Rideau Canal Skateway reopens

You will be able to glide through flurries on the Rideau Canal Skateway Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the penultimate day of Winterlude calls for a few flurries in the morning and snow squalls in the afternoon on Sunday with clouds and a high of -2 C.

We're expecting 2 to 4 centimetres of snow Sunday.

The National Capital Commission has announced that the Rideau Canal Skateway will be open for skating between Bank Street and the Pretoria Bridge starting at noon. Be prepared for "variable" ice conditions if you go.

Another 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected Sunday night with a risk of blowing snow. The overnight low is -14 C.

Family Day Monday's forecast is sunny with a high of -2 C.

Tuesday is looking partly sunny with a high of -2 C.