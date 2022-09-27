A small street in Stittsville is going big for Halloween
It is just over a month until Halloween and some have already begun decorating, but one street in Stittsville is getting a head start in a big way.
“It’s been a month now, non stop,” says Stittsville resident Joelle Desjardins.
Desjardins lives on Stallion Crescent and they plan to be the spookiest street in town.
“There’s a few of our neighbours that are very, very close and we’re all doing it this year,” says Desjardins.
Dozens of scary animatronics are spread across her entire lawn. Some creepier than others. Some that could give you nightmares.
And if you plan on stopping by to trick or treat, they are collecting money for a good cause.
“I work at Spirit Halloween,” says Desjardins. “So it’s called Spirit of Children where 100 per cent of donations go to CHEO.”
Over the last several years, Spirit Halloween has raised more than $250,000 for CHEO.
Just down the road, two massive skeletons guard another house.
“We start early so we have lots of time to set up all the extra bits and pieces. It’s fun to setup,” says Stittsville resident Nathalie Behan. “Mostly the 12-foot guys. It takes at least two people to put those up, but it’s not too bad at all.”
The popular 12-foot tall skeletons are selling out fast. They were hard to get last year, and it if you don’t have one yet this year, you might be out of luck.
“It was hard to get the skeleton last year,” says Behan. “And we were super lucky to get the pumpkin this year. It was actually on hold for someone and they didn’t show up. So, they took our number and luckily they gave us a call and we went in and nabbed it. It was the only one there.”
More than 2,500 kids came through this neighbourhood last Halloween. This year, they are prepared with even more candy.
“We brought a lot of joy to the community because it was quite a quiet community before,” says Desjardins.
Even at three years old, the excitement for Halloween is building.
“I want to see it. I’m so excited,” says a toddler. “Oh my gosh it’s going to be so scary, scary, scary.”
Putting on a scary display is not cheap. Between the two houses, there is nearly $10,000 worth of ghouls and ghosts on the lawns, guaranteed to get you into the Halloween spirit.
“It’s my favourite holiday,” says Desjardins. “It’s so scary and fun.”
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We shouldn't have to push people': Most provinces have not made Sept. 30 a stat holiday
While Canada prepares to honour the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, the majority of provinces have not followed the federal government's move to make it a statutory holiday for its workers.
Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely
Denmark said Tuesday it believed 'deliberate actions' by unknown perpetrators were behind big leaks, which seismologists said followed powerful explosions, in two natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled today to P.E.I., where he inspected damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona and pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure.
23 people taken to hospital after workplace exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
A total of 23 people have been taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday.
Who is Pierre Poilievre's wife? What you should know about Anaida Poilievre
Becoming the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada earlier this month has not only raised Pierre Poilievre’s profile among the Canadian public, but has also brought additional attention of his wife. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what we know about Anaida Poilievre.
Can I book my COVID-19 bivalent booster that targets Omicron? Where each province, territory stands
The anticipated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot that specifically targets the Omicron variant is now available across Canada.
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Expect serious delays at border due to staff shortages if travel levels rise: union
The head of a union representing Canada's customs and immigration officers says chronic staffing shortages mean long waits at the border won't necessarily disappear when use of the controversial ArriveCan app soon becomes optional.
Employers in these provinces are projecting the largest average salary increases next year
Canadian employers are anticipating the highest salary increase in two decades as they try to balance inflationary pressures, surging interest rates, recession risks and a tight labour market, a new survey has found.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled today to P.E.I., where he inspected damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona and pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure.
-
'Shocking' erosion of sand dunes in Prince Edward Island National Park due to Fiona
Parks Canada says the scale of sand dune erosion at beaches in Prince Edward Island National Park due to post-tropical storm Fiona is "shocking."
-
Residents of coastal N.L. town sift through rubble of their homes after Fiona
Neighbours in the small community of Burnt Islands, N.L., are helping each other clean through the rubble of their former homes.
Toronto
-
23 people taken to hospital after workplace exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
A total of 23 people have been taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday.
-
'Significant' Hamilton police presence expected ahead of unsanctioned homecoming parties
Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is advising residents who live in neighbourhoods near McMaster University there will be a significant police presence Saturday in anticipation of "unsanctioned" homecoming celebrations.
-
These Ontario cities have hidden $100 Canadian Tire bills. This is how to find them
In celebration of its centennial, Canadian Tire has hidden $100 vouchers in 19 participating cities across the country, including eight locations in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Polls show race for second heating up in Quebec election
Polls heading into the final week of the Quebec election campaign show much of the same results since the first week: a race for second behind the CAQ.
-
Record number of early ballots in Quebec election; Legault rejects electoral reform
With polls indicating his party is set to win a big majority on Oct. 3, Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault on Tuesday rejected calls to reform the electoral system and instead said he was open to working with the opposition.
-
'Some serious doubts': Montreal-area family still seeking answers after mother found dead on ER floor
Although a coroner investigated the circumstances surrounding the 86-year-old woman's death, her family says there are still unanswered questions.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shelter in place in Wiikwemkoong due to armed and dangerous person, schools dismissed
Despite an emergency alert by Ontario Provincial Police asking people in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' Tuesday afternoon, the school board has deemed it 'safe enough for regular dismissal.'
-
North Bay parents upset after school bus crash
A Tuesday morning crash involving a North Bay school bus with children on board has several parents rattled and police investigating.
-
Manitoulin police seize $30K in drugs and cash, four charged
Four people – three from Manitoulin Island and a young offender from southern Ontario – have been charged after police executed a search warrant on M'Chigeeng First Nation on Sept. 26.
London
-
'Not a great look': Sign on student house during Homecoming prompts neighbor complaints
The sign, a bed sheet with purple paint referencing female genitalia, hung outside a window on the front of a house on Lexington Avenue in London, Ont. on Saturday afternoon during Homecoming festivities, upsetting neighbours of the quiet street. This, as London police release information pertaining to the policing efforts during Homecoming weekend.
-
'God that’s close to home': Shock sets in following serious London stabbing
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in London, according to police. Witnesses told CTV News the victim approached the front door of a house on Nelson Street near Lansdowne Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.
-
'You are continually worried about getting hit': London cyclists calling for change, organize safe ride to honour student killed in hit-and-run
A number of London cyclists are calling on the city to implement more safety measures on the roads after a 29-year-old student was killed while riding his bike earlier this month. While riding home after a shift at a downtown London, Ont. eatery, Jibin Benoy was struck and killed by a vehicle that then fled the scene.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man receives prison sentence for river trail attacks
A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting three women and a teenage girl around Winnipeg's river trail system last year has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
-
'It's a slap in the face': Winnipeg students given white shirt to wear instead of marking Orange Shirt Day
A Winnipeg family is upset after their child's school sent home a white shirt to wear on Thursday for the school's 100th anniversary, rather than an orange one to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Man shot by Winnipeg police in Point Douglas
Winnipeg police say a man was shot by an officer Tuesday morning in Point Douglas and is now in hospital.
Kitchener
-
Controversial Blair warehouse will be Amazon fulfillment centre
Amazon has confirmed it’s behind the controversial warehouse project being built in the Village of Blair.
-
Police investigating toddler's death in Cambridge, Ont.
Waterloo regional police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
-
A timeline of the Aidan and Angus Kee trial
In February of 2020, Nick Tanti, 27, was fatally stabbed outside of a downtown Guelph bar on MacDonnell Street around 2 a.m.
Calgary
-
'I'm not a monster': Teen suspect in death of Calgary officer takes stand at trial
Sgt. Andrew Harnett holding died in hospital on Dec. 31, 2020, after being dragged by a fleeing SUV and falling into the path of an oncoming car.
-
ALERT seizes more than $55M in illegal drugs through Project Cobra
Alberta police have seized an estimated $55 million in illegal drugs through a cross-border investigation into organised crime, trafficking and money laundering.
-
Charges laid against 'reckless' motorcycle riders in Calgary
Calgary police say they arrested three motorcyclists in connection with two separate incidents of dangerous driving on city streets this month.
Saskatoon
-
Woman facing murder charge previously killed 2 Saskatoon teens while driving stolen truck
A 29-year-old woman charged with murder in the presumed death of a missing Saskatoon woman was also responsible for the deaths of two Saskatoon teens in 2014.
-
Saskatoon to offer 3 different sizes of waste bins to residents
City council has approved a plan that will see three different waste bin sizes — all offered at a three different price points.
-
No charges in 85-year-old Sask. care home resident's death after suspect, 76, dies
Police in Prince Albert say no charges will be laid in an 85-year-old woman's homicide.
Edmonton
-
'Help me,' man killed by Edmonton LRT screamed: witness
An Edmonton woman says she heard someone calling for help moments before a man was killed by an LRT train in Edmonton on Monday.
-
Edmonton woman killed, 2 men injured in crash west of city
A 58-year-old woman has died after a Sunday evening crash in Parkland County.
-
Albertans accept Platinum Jubilee medals at newly renamed Queen Elizabeth II Building
Edmonton's Federal Building has been officially renamed after the late Queen.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by charter bus in downtown Vancouver
A pedestrian died in downtown Vancouver Tuesday after being struck by a charter bus.
-
Facebook Marketplace seller robbed at gunpoint in coffee shop, Vancouver police warn
Vancouver police have issued a public warning after a string of robberies involving Facebook Marketplace users, including one terrifying incident that saw a seller robbed at gunpoint.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Honda sought after 'major vehicle incident' that closed Sea to Sky Highway northbound
Authorities are trying to locate a damaged white Honda following a "major vehicle incident" that closed the northbound lanes of the Sea to Sky Highway on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Suspicious package a 'hoax device,' no risk to public safety: Regina police
Regina police have determined that a suspicious package found on the 3100 block of Victoria Avenue is a hoax device, posing no threat to the public.
-
'We shouldn't have to push people': Most provinces have not made Sept. 30 a stat holiday
While Canada prepares to honour the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, the majority of provinces have not followed the federal government's move to make it a statutory holiday for its workers.
-
Mental health, addictions still a crisis in city: Monthly crime stats
September’s board of police commissioners meeting brought forward its crime statistics for the month of August on Tuesday.