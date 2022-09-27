A small street in Stittsville is going big for Halloween

Two skeletons stand guard outside Nathalie Behan's house in Stittsville. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) Two skeletons stand guard outside Nathalie Behan's house in Stittsville. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina