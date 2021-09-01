OTTAWA -- The waning days of summer are here but the forecast is looking pleasant for the first few days of September.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa is a simple one on Wednesday: mainly sunny with a high of 24 C.

A similar outlook plays out into the weekend, with sunny days and highs in the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday evening could see a few clouds and the overnight low is 12 C.

Thursday's outlook is partly cloudy with a high of 21 C. Friday is sunny with a high of 24 C and Saturday is sunny with a high of 25 C.

There could be some rain on Sunday, according to the forecast, which is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C. The long-term picture also includes a chance of showers on Monday.

August was hot and dry

This past August was hotter and drier than average, despite the humidity.

The mean temperature for August 2021 was 22.3 C and while we had several days with high humidex values, the moist air didn't translate into precipitation. Just 49 mm of rain fell at the Ottawa Airport, according to Environment Canada.

Between 2012 and 2020, the average mean temperature for August was 20.1 C and the average rainfall was 92.1 mm.

August 2021 was marked with several high humidity days and heat warnings in effect for numerous days in a row. There were 11 days in August this year with high temperatures at or above 30 C and four days with lows higher than 20 C.