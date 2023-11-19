A section of the Airport Parkway remains closed following single-vehicle crash

A section of the Airport Parkway is closed in Ottawa's south end following an early morning crash.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Airport Parkway at Brookfield Road just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

Ottawa fire said the initial report was that a vehicle had rolled over in the ditch with the occupants still inside the car.

"Upon arrival, fire crews confirmed a high-speed rollover, and the two occupants of the car were trapped," Ottawa fire said in a statement. "Vehicle was immediately stabilized and extrication was started."

Firefighters were able to extricate the two occupants from the vehicle and transfer them into the care of paramedics at the scene.

There is no word on the condition of the two people inside the car.

A light standard and a hydro pole were knocked down by the crash.

The southbound lanes of the Airport Parkway are closed between Brookfield Road and Walkley Road while police investigate.