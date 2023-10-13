Ottawa

    • A section of Hwy. 174 will be closed this weekend for construction

    Ottawa Construction

    Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end this weekend as a section of the road is closed for construction.

    The highway will be fully closed at the Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard overpass between Friday at 7 p.m. and Monday at 5:30 a.m. as part of the Stage 2 O-Train construction project.

    Construction crews will be doing concrete and roadwork preparation and paving this weekend.

    The city of Ottawa says Highway 174 will be closed in both directions at the Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard interchange. The on-ramp to the westbound Hwy. 174 from the northbound Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard will also be closed this weekend.

    Motorists can expect lane reductions on the westbound lanes of Highway 174 from Tenth Line Road to Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard all weekend.

